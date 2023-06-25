CHFL replay: re-watch Gary Ablett junior in Creswick colours against Ballan

The Courier's popular weekly live stream on Saturday featured two-time Brownlow Medallist and AFL premiership player Gary Ablett junior playing for Creswick against Ballan.
'I HAD AN ABSOLUTE BALL': Hear from Ablett following his Creswick debut
The telecast was brought to you by The Courier, in partnership with Intersport Ballarat and Redwood Entertainment, will
You will be able to watch the live stream replay here.
Each week, one senior CHFL match will be broadcast online, adding to the extensive local football and netball coverage provided by The Courier.
The streams will be available only to digital subscribers to thecourier.com.au
In the meantime, head to The Courier's Footy HQ page for the latest news and team previews.
You can also watch previous 2023 live streams here.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.