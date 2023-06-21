The Courier
Sport/CHFL
Watch

CHFL 2023 round 9 live stream: Creswick v Ballan - featuring Gary Ablett jnr

By The Courier
Updated June 21 2023 - 7:00pm, first published 6:45pm
How you can watch Gary Ablett jnr play in the CHFL this weekend
The 2023 Central Highlands Football League is back this weekend and The Courier's popular weekly live stream returns for a huge match featuring Geelong's two-time Brownlow Medallist Gary Ablett jnr.

