BFNL 2023: Redan bull returns, double blow for Devils

Ballarat young gun Paddy Simpson is set to make his long-awaited return from a shoulder injury sustained in round three, with Swans skipper Will Garner also back for his first game in a month's time.
Simpson had been a shining light for the Swans in an otherwise frustrating season and will provide a much-needed spark through the midfield against Sunbury on Saturday.
Ballarat coach Chris Maple said it would be interesting to see how both Simpson and Garner returned to senior football following long times spent away from the action.
While one impactful midfielder returns, another is set for a stint on the sidelines with Tristan Maple injuring his quad at Footscray training.
REDAN coach Gary Learmonth said his side was without 10 of its best 22 players as it prepares for Sebastopol at home on Saturday.
Team-of-the-year member Lachlan George makes his return to The Den after a back injury kept him sidelined since round five.
His Lions will go head-to-head with a full-strength Sebastopol, which welcomes back Lachlan Cassidy, with the midfielder battling through a stop-start season to date.
LAKE WENDOUREE introduces new recruit Felix Fogaty against his junior club East Point as the Greater Western Victoria Rebels product gets set for an Eastern Oval senior debut.
The Lakers will be coached by Tim Shearer following Jack Fitzpatrick's departure.
Brad Whittaker returns to the Roos' lineup as Joe Dodd (hamstring) misses.
BACCHUS MARSH'S Talent League products in Jack Kovacevic, Cody Gates, Josh Huxtable, Isaac Nixon and Joel Freeman could enjoy their first senior win on Saturday when the Cobras host the winless Melton South.
Both the Western Jets and Greater Western Victoria Rebels programs have byes this weekend with the five young guns also lining up for the Cobras earlier in the season.
It will be Ryan Hoy's first game as sole coach of Melton South following Jason Hamilton's departure.
DARLEY welcomes back young ruck Lucas Impey for an eye-catching challenge with North Ballarat's Cam McCallum.
Luther Baker's hamstring injury appeared worse than originally thought for the Devils as coach Dan Jordan expects Baker to miss over a month of action.
Darley star Billy Myers, who sprained his ankle in the statement-making win against Melton, will be 50-50 for the North Ballarat clash with the Devils also missing Bailey Young (shoulder).
Young had surgery on a shoulder injury sustained against Lake Wendouree and could miss over a month.
North Ballarat's big names in Stewart Crameri, skipper Simon McCartin and Jack Riding all return for the blockbuster clash.
See all the teams for BFNL and CHFL here.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
