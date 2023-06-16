Gordon, Hepburn and Newlyn have added big names for finals-like encounters in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday.
The Eagles welcome premiership player Tye Murphy for his first game of the season for their clash with fellow flag contender Hepburn at Gordon.
Murphy sat out the pre-season while he considered whether he would play on.
Gordon coach Adam Toohey said the veteran had put in a solid month of training to prepare for his return and there was no hesitation in putting Murphy straight into the senior line-up.
Key forward Brendan Sutcliffe and tall defender Harry Biggs are other important inclusions after injury, but the undefeated Eagles do lose Ben Schiltz, Frank Violi and Zac Ryan, who are all unavailable.
Hepburn will go into the game as strong as it has been all season, with ruckman Sean Tighe, and Mitch and Brad McKay all named after injuries.
Tighe is back after one game on the sidelines, but the McKay twins have not been seen in four weeks.
Newlyn regains four of its recruits for its top eight clash with Skipton at Newlyn.
Key defender Jackson Starcevich missed just one game, but former Vic Metro representative Nick Carter and Dom Hardy have not played since round one. Ethan Currie is also back.
Other key selections for round eight:
= Ballan (v Carngham-Linton): Stefan Pye returns. Marc Yates and Chris Micallef are out injured.
= Beaufort (v Dunnstown): joint coach Daniel Jones (hamstring), Bradie Thomas (corked thigh) and Cooper Smith (unavailable) are out. Haydn Slater and Brendan Howard are back after injury.
= Bungaree (v Daylesford): Tom Wakefield and Liam Fitzpatrick are unavailable.
= Clunes (v Buninyong): Mark Paramonov and Dion Robertson return.
= Daylesford (v Bungaree): there is no Jack McNamara, but Jake Briggs is back after missing two games, and Ryan Holmes snd Josh Clough have been named for their first senior appearances for the season.
= Dunnstown (v Beaufort): Pat Britt and Tom Wardell return from injury.
= Learmonth (v Springbank): Nick Martin is out and facing surgery to repair syndesmosis (lower leg) damage.
= Rokewood-Coprindhap (v Waubra): Michael Lockyer (hamstring) is out. Jack Buttler is back for his first game since round two last year and a knee reconstruction. Captain Mitch McLaughlin and Kyle Hayes return.
= Skipton (v Newlyn): Daniel Kilpatrick is in, Mitch Gilbert is unavailable.
= Springbank (v Learmonth): Chris Quinlan is in for his first game for the season after shoulder surgery and defender Justin Simpson is back.
= Waubra (v Rokewood-Corindhap): has named new signing Ryan Gavin for senior debut.
