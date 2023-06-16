The Courier
CHFL R8 selection overiew: Gordon, Hepburn, Newlyn add star qualities

By David Brehaut
Updated June 16 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 10:00am
Gordon veteran Tye Murphy is set to play for the first time since last year's grand final. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Gordon, Hepburn and Newlyn have added big names for finals-like encounters in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday.

