As regional cities and towns, including Ballarat and Hepburn Shire embrace tourism opportunities, communities are faced with a increasingly tough balancing act.
They need enough short term accommodation for tourists and affordable homes for residents.
When compared to other Victorian regional councils the Hepburn Shire has the sixth most number of short-term rentals in the state, sitting at 1062 available properties, according to AirDNA data.
The analytics company collects information about Airbnb and Stayz properties and reports short-stay homes in Hepburn make the most money a month, with a median monthly revenue of almost $6000.
Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute managing director Michael Fotheringham said one of the biggest challenges when it comes to housing is managing its two main purposes, shelter and wealth generation.
"Overall, our policies across all three levels of government favour the use of property for investment, above the use of property for shelter," he said.
"That creates all kinds of complexities."
Properties available in the City of Ballarat and the Hepburn Shire have grown since 2018 despite the number of short-term rentals dropping during COVID-19 lockdown years.
In September 2021 availability was at the lowest with 355 short-term rentals in Ballarat, this has now grown to 466 properties in April 2023.
Accommodation leaders including Sovereign Park Motor Inn owner Tim Canny and former Mercure managing director Iain Gunn have been calling for more regulations since 2018.
At the time they were frustrated property owners could make a considerable amount of money off their short term rental while not complying with the same quality standards or paying commercial rates.
But the council said the regulation of short-term rentals was a state issue.
In June 2016 there were 26 homes and 13 private rooms available for short term rent in Ballarat. By 2018 this had increased to 219 homes and 75 private rooms, the price of a private room was $77.03.
These private rooms were directly competing with traditional style accommodation.
In June 2023 there were over 400 rentals, only 55 of them private rooms and the rest whole houses.
The increased demand for whole homes on the short-term rental market has put pressure on the long term rental numbers.
The Ballarat suburbs with the most AirBnB style properties are in the centre of town, with Ballarat Central coming in first with 89 properties, Ballarat East 52 and Lake Wendouree 42.
Real estate agents and community transport leaders say this is also the best place to house more renters as these homes are close to services and alternative transport options, so less people are reliant on cars.
Mr Canny said "the writing was on the wall" and a lack of action on regulation has continued to affect the housing market.
He said he was "disappointed that action wasn't taken" and still thought some regulation like a registration fee could help.
Dr Fotheringham said there should be regulations which level the playing field between traditional accommodation and short-term rentals.
"There's no justified reason that a property on an online platform should be pretending to be residential, when it's actually a commercial use," he said.
Council's growth and development director Natalie Robertson said in a statement there was "not a requirement for every Airbnb property" to be registered.
"However, there is a requirement for some accommodation properties to be registered under the Public Health and Wellbeing Act," she said.
"[This] depends on a range of criteria including the number of people that can be accommodated at the property."
Other councils who have the most short-term rental properties have taken the registration fee approach, including the Bass Coast Shire and Warrnambool City Council.
Warrnambool's new $400 fee for short term rentals was passed in February.
The Hepburn Shire is taking steps to address housing affordability, previously they have written letters to owners of unoccupied homes asking them to consider moving their property to the long-term market.
Township plans and the affordable housing strategy are out for community consultation, while money has been set aside in the 2023/24 budget to the tune of $30,000 to review increased regulation of short-term rentals.
Mr Canny said some towns need short-term rental options in order to continue to increase tourism opportunities.
But he said it would need to be measured to ensure the "fabric of the township isn't lost".
Tasmania has an enforced register, where property owners need to apply to councils for a change of use permit to run a short-term rental.
Neighbours within the Brisbane City Council have been urged to dob in other properties they suspect are used for Airbnb style homes.
Parts of NSW have a 180 day cap on the number of nights a short-term rental can be used.
This amounts to school holidays, weekends and public holidays during a calendar year.
Dr Fotheringham said the Independent Planning Commission has recently recommended a 60 day cap.
"The idea behind that is about making the balance of financial return swing back in favour of long term renting," he said.
"We are yet to see really how effective that's going to be in Australia."
Yearly caps is a measure the Victorian Greens took to the November election.
When the state housing minister Collin Brooks was asked about Airbnb regulation he said the government would have more to stay on housing and "a whole range of issues around rentals, social housing and housing more generally" when they release their statement later this year.
Airbnb public policy head Michael Crosby said in a statement they were open to regulations, especially state wide frameworks rather than different policies across councils.
"Housing affordability is a challenging and complicated issue not just for people and communities, but also governments genuinely looking to tackle this policy challenge and the causes differ from place to place," he said.
"We believe tourism levies are a fair and sustainable way to raise revenue for local communities, especially in areas of high tourism, as they broaden the revenue base without imposing an additional burden on local ratepayers or businesses."
"Hosts who are often listing their home while they're not there or a space in their home should be able to continue to do so without being penalised."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
