Man recovering in Melbourne hospital after Wendouree smash

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 16 2023 - 8:32am, first published 8:25am
File photo by Adam Trafford.

A man has been flown to the Alfred Hospital after a Wendouree collision involving a car and the dirtbike he was riding.

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

