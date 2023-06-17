The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat Council seeks to increase fines for irresponsible pet ownership

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
June 18 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Irresponsible dog owners will face harsher fines in the 2023-24 budget.
Irresponsible dog owners will face harsher fines in the 2023-24 budget.

While Ballarat animal owners will face slight increases in fees for their animals in the coming year, the City of Ballarat council has directed its biggest sting at those who let their pets stray, are unregistered or pose a risk to public safety.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.