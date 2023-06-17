While Ballarat animal owners will face slight increases in fees for their animals in the coming year, the City of Ballarat council has directed its biggest sting at those who let their pets stray, are unregistered or pose a risk to public safety.
In the City of Ballarat 2023-24 draft budget, there is a smaller increase in cat and dog registrations, however fines for animals at large, or dangerous dogs not confined have increased by up to $40.
Dangerous dogs outside their residence will cost their owners $370 in a single fine, while a wandering dog will cost a fine of up to $370.
If a cat or dog is found wandering without any council marker, owners can be fined $92, a 10 per cent increase.
Failing to muzzle or control a menacing dog will result in a fine, which will increase by $40 to $370. Unregistered cats or dogs will also see their owners slapped with an increased fine of $370.
Some owners might face a fee shock if their animals are impounded in Ballarat but are from other shires. These fees will jump up more than 50 per cent under the draft budget.
An impounded cat fee was $150 but will increase by 66.67 per cent to $240; for dogs it will increase from $200 to $300 - a 50 per cent increase.
This highlights the need for pet owners to keep their animals' details up to date.
The council is anticipating a lower amount for dog and cat registrations in the 2023-24 budget by almost five per cent - from $847,000 to $806,000.
There will be a decrease in some local law based fees around pet ownership.
The eight local laws under animal fees include poor fencing, or not picking up after your animal on council land, will all drop by 2.44 per cent.
However, failing to clean up after your pooch will still cost you a $200 fine.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
