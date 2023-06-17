The council is anticipating a lower amount for dog and cat registrations in the 2023-24 budget by almost five per cent - from $847,000 to $806,000. There will be a decrease in some local law based fees around pet ownership. The eight local laws under animal fees include poor fencing, or not picking up after your animal on council land, will all drop by 2.44 per cent. However, failing to clean up after your pooch will still cost you a $200 fine.