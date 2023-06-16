Redan royalty: Jarrett Giampaolo celebrates 250th senior game

A former coach, a three-time Ballarat Football Netball League premiership player and unquestionably an all-time great for Redan in Jarrett Giampaolo will play his 250th senior match for his Lions on Saturday.
It is an almighty résumé that dates all the way back to 2006, when the man known as 'Rooster' almost became a Ballarat Swan.
"When I first came to Ballarat from Horsham I was looking around for a place to play footy and I was actually pretty keen on the Ballarat Swans originally," Giampaolo said.
"The guys I was living with during university played for Redan and ended up inviting me out to training to see what I thought.
"I went to one training session and we ended up on the beers in The Den and I decided this was the place for me. You could tell it was a place where everyone wanted to be and those first few years at the club were an amazing time."
Since then, Giampaolo has never thought twice about his decision as he enjoyed senior premiership success in 2007, 2009 and 2011, with the now-club stalwart saying it felt like he had "picked a gold mine" in joining Redan.
"Redan is full of really good people and I've enjoyed every single year here," Giampaolo said.
"Obviously to stay at a club and play 250 games you must enjoy something about it and I've really loved being at Redan and the opportunities it has brought me.
"I've been lucky enough to be a part of three premierships and the opportunity to coach the club for four years was a great experience."
Though the premierships came to mind when asked for highlights over the journey, Giampaolo said it was Redan's highly-regarded culture that brought the biggest smile to his face.
"The premierships are the footy highlights but a lot of the good times were the social side of things," he said.
"The club is a great place to be socially, local clubs are built on the back of good volunteers and good social sides which Redan has had for a long time and continues to have now."
Giampaolo coached the side through its most difficult time as the COVID-19 pandemic forced everyone into uncharted waters.
The milestone man has been praised by many at the club for how he helped players, staff and volunteers remain upbeat during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
"The COVID years were just so challenging because we weren't playing footy," he said.
"As coach, I was just trying to keep players interested because you never knew when you'd be back on the track.
"We had a lot of young players who were supposed to be enjoying their development years and they weren't able to do that so I tried as hard as I could to keep everyone together and connected."
The former coach stepped away from the role at the end of the 2022 season, as Gary Learmonth took the reins for 2023.
He said he was enjoying being able to sit back and let Gary take over this year.
Learmonth said a selfless Giampaolo had been a big help in his first season at the helm.
"Jarrett has been great for me as well, sometimes it can be difficult if the new coach comes in and the old coach is still there," Learmonth said.
"But he's been a great support for me in my role and continues to help and play his role as well.
"With so many senior players out and a lot of kids lining up, his experience is enormous for us at the moment."
The senior coach spoke highly of the 250-gamer's time at the club.
"For someone to play 250 senior games at a club is a fantastic effort and there wouldn't be too many players who share his résumé being a three-time premiership player and coach of the club," Learmonth said.
"He's going to go down as one of Redan's all-time greats. He's a massive part of why the club has been so highly respected."
When Giampaolo was in his first year as coach, Garry Goyne was in his first year as club president as the pair embarked on their new journeys together.
Goyne said Giampaolo was always a pleasure to deal with, also noting that his work during the pandemic years helped the club immensely.
"The club just came out of the COVID years so well because of him and the work that he put in to ensure that people's mental health was looked after," Goyne said.
"He's a wonderful family man, the kids just love watching their dad out there playing footy.
"He treats everyone equally and if you're a good person you get a good person back."
Giampaolo will line up for Redan for the 250th time on Saturday as his Lions host Sebastopol at City Oval.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
