Redan royalty: Jarrett Giampaolo celebrates 250th senior game

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated June 16 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:30pm
Jarrett Giampaolo plays his 250th senior game for Redan on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford
A former coach, a three-time Ballarat Football Netball League premiership player and unquestionably an all-time great for Redan in Jarrett Giampaolo will play his 250th senior match for his Lions on Saturday.

