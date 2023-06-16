People in Ballarat are set to benefit from a new housing policy providing cheaper rental properties, but there is no timeline on when it might come to the city.
The Victorian Government's affordable housing scheme will make at least 2,400 rental homes available to low to moderate income earners across Melbourne and regional Victoria.
People began moving into properties in the Melbourne suburb of Kensington in April, while Ascot Vale and Ashburton will be the next locations to benefit from the plan.
In regional Victoria, the policy will provide rental housing price capped at 30 per cent of the median income, while in Melbourne the same 30 per cent provision will apply, but rent will also be capped at 10 per cent below market value.
Uniting Victoria and Tasmania homelessness senior manager Adam Liversage said any additional housing was welcome given their homelessness priority list was the highest he had seen in 15 years.
He said Ballarat tenants are losing their homes because they can't afford rent, and then find it impossible to get back into the crowded market, meaning there are "excessive" numbers of families and individuals in motels and sleeping rough.
"The rental market now is so competitive, we're seeing up to 70 to 80 people attending inspections and lodging applications," he said.
"So if you're on a minimal income, such as Centrelink, or working casually or part time, you're going to have minimal chance of being able to access to the rental market. "
Given the housing shortage, Mr Liversage said he would like to see the policy fast tracked for regional areas, and in particular Ballarat, which is experiencing one of the highest homelessness populations in the state.
"People are being continuously squeezed out of the rental market, the need is now, we can only see the situation is probably going to get worse before it gets better," he said.
Speaking in Ballarat on June 15, Minister for Housing Colin Brooks said the scheme would "definitely" be coming to regional Victoria, but couldn't provide a date for when houses would be available, or where they would be located in Ballarat.
In addition to relieving rental stress, Mr Brooks said the plan would be important in providing housing for key workers coming to regional areas.
"We need to have housing [for people] to be able to teach in the schools and nurse in the hospitals and those sorts of things," he said.
Mr Brooks said it was also important to show private developers there was potential in providing more affordable housing.
"They [the rentals] are very popular, as you can imagine, with rental stress the way it is," he said.
"[It's] a really innovative program that other states are looking at as we roll it out."
