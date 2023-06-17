It's probably easy to be a renewable energy enthusiast until someone wants to build a 180-high transmission tower across your land.
Driving north from where I live in Ballarat, the 'Piss off Ausnet' signs are everywhere - and I understand the impulse, few people would want high voltage transmission towers going on or near their land.
But the fact remains that we're in the midst of a climate crisis, with soaring temperatures fueling savage weather events all across the globe.
Here in Australia in just the past three or four years we've witnessed the devastating Black Summer fires, which burnt about 10 million hectares and cost farmers an estimated $5 billion.
Then we had last year's massive 'once-in-a-hundred-year' floods that happened two or three times in a season, costing billions more in lost productivity.
Beyond the big numbers, each one of these disasters has its own social and emotional cost, not to mention their toll on the natural environment.
All the climate science says that to avoid more catastrophic warming, we need to transform our energy systems from burning fossil fuels to using renewable energy.
Australia is incredibly fortunate to have wind and solar energy in abundance; the crucial piece missing in our energy system is transmission - the ability to move those electrons from where they're generated to where they're used.
Deciding where that transmission is going to be built is a tricky conversation because there will be winners and losers.
There are genuine arguments to be made about building the infrastructure for renewable energy, particularly around how rural areas should benefit..... but they need to be real arguments.- Ross Taylor
But fundamental to a fair conversation is making honest arguments.
Unfortunately, there are many bad faith arguments against the current Western Renewables Link and the VNI West transmission plans.
The following are a few that I've seen:
Bad argument one: Building new transmission will make us more vulnerable to terrorist attacks
This is probably the least honest argument I've seen.
Do we have a history of terrorist attacks on Australian infrastructure?
The answer is no, we've never had even a single terrorist attack focused on infrastructure.
Bad argument two: Transmission lines start fires
This is an argument I've read many times, but the Black Saturday Royal Commission found that Victoria's 6500 kilometres of transmission lines haven't caused a fire in 96 years.
Bad argument three: AusNet should build the Western Renewables Link up the Western Freeway
If you've read AusNet's report on the option of burying the transmission between the twin lanes of the Western Freeway - it is not technically feasible.
Furthermore, does anyone really want the disruption of burying a 500KV line down the middle of one of our main arterials?
Bad argument four: You can't farm under transmission lines
You can farm under transmission lines. Farmers are already doing it under the 6500km of existing transmission, although some farming practices or equipment might have to change.
It's ironic that many of the people who make this argument at the same time suggest we should underground the transmission, when undergrounding limits farming much more than above ground.
There are genuine arguments to be made about building the infrastructure for renewable energy, particularly around how rural areas should benefit given that they are going to bear the brunt of the impact, but they need to be real arguments.
I don't like the word nimbyism as I think the desire to protect the places that we love is a natural human impulse, but when it comes to climate change it's important to see the big picture and accept that decarbonising our economy is going to require a lot of new infrastructure and many tough decisions about where that infrastructure is located.
Given the scale of the change, at the very least we need to be honest about our reasoning so that as a society we can make the best decisions - both for now and for our children.
Ross Taylor, Editor/Writer at Adventure Types, Ballarat
