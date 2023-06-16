When state government representatives came to town this week to spruik the importance of stable housing for people's "safety, security and sense of belonging," they weren't doing it from the demolition zone that is Leawarra Crescent in Delacombe.
Housing Minister Colin Brooks and the Homes Victoria team made sure all eyes were on the tenants lucky enough to snap up a brand new social housing unit in nearby Maestro Court.
The $4 million project saw 14 units completed in March in partnership with not-for-profit CatholicCare Victoria.
At its launch on Thursday, Mr Brooks officially welcomed tenants including former residents of boarding houses and homes set for demolition in Wendouree.
Disability pensioner Sharon Jose - who moved into a two-bedroom unit with her cat 'Fraidy' at the end of April after countless stints in temporary accommodation - said the standard was beyond anything she could have imagined.
Her 12-month lease with rent set according to her income means she can feel safe, secure and at home for the first time in years.
The significant boost to her wellbeing cannot be overstated, especially as it means consistent access to nearby health services.
With her support worker Sarah, she was in tears when she got the phone call saying she'd been approved.
"It's so comforting and nice knowing I don't have to pack up every five minutes and move," she said.
"Just going to bed at night knowing I don't have to go anywhere."
CatholicCare Victoria's CEO Fiona Williams said Meastro Court was just one of the organisation's current initiatives to remedy the "pretty dire" strain on Ballarat housing.
Another 11 units in Delacombe are about 70 per cent complete, and 30 new dwellings are planned for a former hotel site on Learmonth Road, Wendouree.
Mr Brooks pointed to the state government's $5.3 billion Big Housing Build - which defines Ballarat as a priority city - as part of the solution.
Almost $120 million has been allocated for social and affordable housing since the start of the program in 2020. 119 new homes have been built and another 221 are underway.
At Leawarra Crescent, 150 new homes - comprising a mix of affordable, privately owned and social housing - are planned as part of a $50 million development.
Demolition of 83 existing homes is under way, and some long-term residents have been reluctant to leave despite the promise of first right of return when the new homes are complete in five years' time.
One social housing tenant who's lived in the same brick home for 40 years has even threatened to "sit in front of the bulldozer" rather than relocate.
Mr Brooks this week acknowledged the disruption was "a difficult thing" but agreed it could be viewed as a case of short-term pain for long-term gain.
"I absolutely understand that people become attached to a home," he said.
"Our job as a government is to knock over the old stuff and build new stuff, and build more of it and that's exactly what we're doing."
In response to recent criticisms from the Renters and Housing Union about demolishing homes in the midst of a housing crisis, he told The Courier it was all about "improving the system".
"You're taking out of the system some of the older stock that requires more investment and maintenance," he said. "And you're putting people into newer, more modern homes that are more comfortable."
With regard to the maintenance of existing social housing stock, Mr Brooks acknowledged there was a significant backlog, partly due to COVID restrictions.
He added that he was "not happy with" the contracts currently in place and would "work to improve" them when they came up for renewal next year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.