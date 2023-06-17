Poor mobile coverage in Cardigan Village and surrounds could be set to improve as the City of Ballarat considers plans for a new telecommunications facility near the historic Windermere Hotel.
A mobile telephone base station proposed for farm land at 799 Remembrance Drive, Windermere, includes a a 30-metre tall monopole; equipment shelter; and equipment cabinets.
The proponent seeks approval on the basis "there is a clear need for a new facility," to improve coverage to Cardigan Village, Remembrance Drive and the rural areas towards the Western Highway and Burrumbeet.
The planning permit application states there are no mobile phone base stations within six kilometres of the proposed location, but there is a 30-metre tall NBN monopole about 550 metres south on Madden Road.
The new facility would be capable of accommodating 4G and 5G services to the area to meet current and future demand. It would not be built until a mobile carrier elected to locate on it.
"Given the total lack of existing mobile phone base station infrastructure in the area and the limitations of the existing NBN structure .... a new structure will be required," the application argues.
Make a submission via eservices.ballarat.vic.gov.au.
