The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

5G phone tower proposed for Remembrance Drive, Windermere servicing Cardigan Village and surrounds

KG
By Kirra Grimes
June 17 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Highlighted in blue is the proposed location for a new telecommunications facility.
Highlighted in blue is the proposed location for a new telecommunications facility.

Poor mobile coverage in Cardigan Village and surrounds could be set to improve as the City of Ballarat considers plans for a new telecommunications facility near the historic Windermere Hotel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.