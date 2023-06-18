A Ballarat Central medical clinic is hoping for a $850,000 overhaul to better service the city's growing healthcare needs.
Ballarat Medical Centre has lodged a planning permit application to extend and upgrade its Drummond Street South facility, with more consulting rooms and onsite parking, and expanded waiting areas all part of the proposal.
The practice currently operates from 10 Drummond Street South with five consultant rooms and six onsite car parks.
It employs three full-time doctors plus a number of part-timers - all of whom are required to 'hot desk' due to limited space.
The plan is to link existing operations with the adjacent property at 12 Drummond Street South, increasing the number of consultation rooms to eight, and parking spaces to 14.
This would require demolishing parts of an existing house at No.12, which is believed to have been built in the mid to late 1860s and is located in a Heritage Overlay under the Ballarat Planning Scheme.
The house is not included on the Victorian Heritage Register, and a heritage assessment found retention and alteration to its front rooms would result in "only a minor impact on the streetscape and significance of the area while ensuring a viable continuing use for the building".
The applicant argues the works "present no detrimental impact on the residential amenity of the area" and would "improve the presentation and upkeep of the property at No.12" as well as internal amenity for staff and patients.
View the plans and make a submission via eservices.ballarat.vic.gov.au.
