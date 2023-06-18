The Courier
CHFL 2023: Gary Ablett junior ready to hit the field for Creswick

DB
By David Brehaut
June 18 2023 - 1:00pm
Gary Ablett junior gives his new Creswick colours the thumbs up
Creswick Football Netball Club president Ryan Knowles says AFL legend Gary Ablett junior is looking forward to another opportunity to engage with the football at community level.

