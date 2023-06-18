Creswick Football Netball Club president Ryan Knowles says AFL legend Gary Ablett junior is looking forward to another opportunity to engage with the football at community level.
Lining up with Creswick against Ballan in the CHFL at Creswick on Saturday, June 24, will be Ablett's only opportunity to pull on the boots in his home state this year.
He made another guest appearance in May, but that was with AFL Cairns club Centrals Trinity Beach.
That was a huge hit with fans and Knowles says everything is pointing to a massive day at the Doug Lindsay Reserve.
He said match day tickets were in demand, with pre-sales strong.
Knowles said to ensure spectators had the best opportunities for vantage points, motor vehicle access to the reserve would be restricted.
This will allow people to be seated around the ground.
Tickets are also available for a sports night at the clubrooms with Ablett after the game.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
