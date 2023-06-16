Disgraced former Ballarat real estate agent Richard Hayden has been given a prison sentence after embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars in trust account money.
Hayden, 56, was led away from the dock at the Melbourne County Court on Friday, after previously pleading guilty to two charges of causing a deficiency in a trust account and one charge of converting trust account money for his own use.
The charges relate to a period of time between January 2018 and January 2019, where Hayden, as director of Hayden Real Estate, caused a deficiency of $1,448,182.05 in money deposited into Bendigo Bank trust accounts owned by the real estate company.
He also transferred more than $770,000 into personal bank accounts for use on travel, entertainment, clothing and medical expenses.
Judge Marcus Dempsey handed Hayden a 12 month prison sentence in combination with a two year community corrections order.
Hayden Real Estate was one of Ballarat's oldest agencies, and was founded in the 1920s by Hayden's grandfather.
Richard and his wife Lisa Hayden were co-owners of the agency.
Lisa Hayden, a philanthropist, writer and passionate cancer campaigner, died in 2019 after a long battle with breast cancer.
The court heard Hayden's offending began in early 2018, when he had illegally taken funds from one of the company's trust accounts to pay for an emergency expense related to his wife's deteriorating health.
Judge Dempsey said Hayden had initially planned to "balance out" the funds taken from the account, but was unable to do so.
From there, Hayden continued to take money from the accounts to ensure his wife had a "comfortable and stress free" end of life quality.
"He decided to take money from the funds to meet an emergent expense and rationalised that he would be able to bring it into balance, wasn't able to do so, and his offending spiralled out of control until it was detected," Judge Dempsey said.
"Once your judgement lapsed, and you succumbed to using trust money, you could not find your way out.
"You appeared to be totally and completely lost."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.