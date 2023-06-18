The Courier
Court: Gordon rollover driver found with ice, MDMA in system

June 18 2023 - 5:30pm
File photo.

A court has been told a man on ice and MDMA, who was involved in a Gordon rollover, fled the freeway and was found with allegedly stolen Pokemon cards.

