A court has been told a man on ice and MDMA, who was involved in a Gordon rollover, fled the freeway and was found with allegedly stolen Pokemon cards.
Luke Rogan was also accused of threatening a woman in the months following the September 5, 2022 crash, trying to get her to name herself as the driver.
A lawyer for the defence, Matt McLellan, said the 31-year-old maintained the Pokemon cards belonged to him.
A Moorabool Highway Patrol officer charged Rogan with dishonestly undertaking the retention of goods believed to have been stolen.
She also charged him with dealing with the proceeds of crime "while being negligent as to whether or not it was the proceeds of crime".
Both allegations relate to the Pokemon cards - and that matter will return to Ballarat Magistrates' Court on August 10.
This week Rogan pleaded guilty to six other offences linked to the Western Freeway crash including dangerous driving causing a collision and almost colliding with another vehicle that placed a person in danger of serious injury.
He also pleaded guilty to driving an unregistered car, unlicensed driving - and driving with ice and MDMA in his system.
One of the charges - perverting the court of justice - is a serious indictable offence that will go to the County Court on November 8.
Charge sheets show that Rogan is accused of making contact with a woman between January 1-10, 2023.
The charges allege Rogan made aggressive phone calls and text messages to try and get the woman to falsely name herself as the driver at the Gordon accident - and prevent him from being prosecuted.
Several charges were withdrawn including driving without number plates and failing to be in proper control of the car due to drug-driving.
Other charges withdrawn included threatening to distribute an intimate image of the woman.
The 31-year-old appeared via videolink in Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
"Mr Rogan, the charges that I'm dealing with today are all from the one date (September 5, 2022)," Magistrate Ron Saines said.
"(That's) when you were driving unlicensed, driving in a dangerous manner and driving an unregistered vehicle.
"You were also driving with two different types of illicit drugs in your body.
"You subsequently then acted to pervert the course of justice.
"That's a total of six charges.
"If you plead guilty now, at this early stage, a sentencing judge will take that into account."
Rogan pleaded guilty to the six charges and made no application for bail.
