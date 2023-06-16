BUNINYONG Football Netball Club president Wayne Barrenger says the chance to properly reinstate a fixture promoting mental health awareness is vital in the wake of pandemic-interrupted seasons.
The Bombers will host the Nathan Shanahan Memorial Cup against Central Highlands rival Clunes on Saturday, raising money and awareness for Ballarat-based charity Walking Off the War Within.
Mr Barrenger said the pandemic highlighted the need to continually check in with family and other loved ones. Mental health care has been a focus the Bombers have worked hard to keep promoting both in how they recruit and the community education programs they choose to roll out.
"You don't stop working at it," Mr Barrenger said. "Hopefully this match can make someone stop and think - just look after each other, have group catch-ups and keep in touch."
Walking Off the War Within is the legacy of former special forces soldier and firefighter Nathan Shanahan, a passionate advocate for mental health awareness amid his own struggles with post-traumatic stress.
Funds raised support the not-for-profit's events for emergency and defence force personnel and also support organisations working in mental health supports for people in need.
