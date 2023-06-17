A Ballarat winemaker will address a national conference next week on a number of strategies being implemented to reduce the winery's carbon footprint.
Premium wine in a bag and box - or cask wine - an earthen floor and ice banking are three of five initiatives Michael Unwin Wines have implemented at its Windermere vineyard and cellar door.
Michael Unwin, along with Berrybank Farm piggery owner Charles Jock, will speak at the National Renewables in Agricultural Conference and Expo in Dubbo next Wednesday.
Mr Unwin said wine packaged in a bag and box was more than 50 per cent lower in emissions than the equivalent bottle.
He said although he would never see glass-free wineries in his lifetime, he would continue to advocate for changes to cask wine and reusing and recycling bottles.
Mr Unwin said it was astounding the amount of embodied energy a concrete floor would use compared with an earthen floor at the winery. He will share his passion and ideas of the flooring at the conference.
"Next week is to start the discussion. There are people who are interested and there are people who aren't aware of it. It's a pet project of mine and I enjoy the people who are involved in that part of the industry," Mr Unwin said.
He said renewables, regeneration, biodiversity and reducing carbon footprint were part of his 40-year winemaking journey.
"I see what works and what doesn't work and what is required for enormous wineries which is so different than smaller wineries. So I'm always trying to use the minimal amount," he said.
