Michael Unwin to address National Renewables in Agricultural Conference and Expo 2023

By Erin Williams
Updated June 18 2023 - 8:12am, first published June 17 2023 - 9:00pm
Michael Unwin Wines' Sam Pullin with a cask of wine, which leaves a smaller carbon footprint than the equivalent bottle. Picture by Lachlan Bence
A Ballarat winemaker will address a national conference next week on a number of strategies being implemented to reduce the winery's carbon footprint.

