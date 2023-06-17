It's a fence off for the Walter Jones Memorial Park in Black Hill.
The park opened in 2000 and while the small open space area, with seating and a small playground is regularly used by families, it's not uncommon for people to bring their dogs to the park.
Consultation for the park on Havelock Street and Napier Street will determine the styling of the fence.
A key issue around this is the currently fence style has mesh insets, acting as a barrier between the open space and the surrounding roads, which offer protection to people who take their dogs off-lead. But the park itself is not an off-lead area.
Now the community can have their say via a survey that will ask questions surrounding the fencing, specifically the style of fencing currently at the park.
The consultation will determine whether the mesh component of the fencing is removed or remains, a key reason why the park is used for off-leading.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said urged people to have their say about the use of the park. "Community feedback will ensure we make the best decision for all users of the Walter Jones Memorial Park," Cr Hudson said.
The survey can also be accessed by using the QR codes at the park, via the council's MySay page.
Two drop-in sessions will be held at the park - Wednesday, June 28 10am - 11am and Friday, July 7 4pm - 5pm.
In the City of Ballarat dog must always be kept on a lead, unless you are in an space clearly signed as a "Designated Off Leash Area".
The 11 off-leash dog parks in Ballarat include the James Reserve Buninyong Dog Park which opened in November 2021.
Others off-leash areas are Canadian Lakes Reserve, Victoria Park and James Reserve.
The council continue their efforts in developing parks including three in Alfredton (Horsham Crescent, Cutherbert's Road and Vale Street), Hearn Road Reserve in Brown Hill and College Street Reserve in Wendouree.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
