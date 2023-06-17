A triple-zero call-taker jumps in the pool to raise money for men's mental health support. A trio of Ballarat guys announce the same goal but by getting set to run home from Melbourne.
Ballarat Men's Mental Health chairman Andrew McPherson said such efforts reinforces a critical, persistent issue in the region: men need stronger support.
Mr McPherson said Ballarat Men's Mental Health, a holistic and homegrown not-for-profit, was continuing to grow and expand its services in a bid to help more people.
The hub had worked alongside more than 80 men since its launch 18 months ago and there were about 25 active clients.
The service was created in response to the city's high suicide rate and an overwhelming need to walk with the region's men who are struggling with mental health and those who are contemplating suicide.
Growing its services has always been a gradual approach to ensure they could best help the men they were actively working alongside.
Part of this growth was recruiting for new directors.
Briannon Gibson has been swimming seven kilometres - or 280 laps - a day in the Ballarat Lifestyle and Aquatic Centre pool every day this week to help reinforce and build support services for men. This week is international Men's Health Week.
Once out of the pool, Ms Gibson also plans to host a trivia function to boost her campaign.
Ms Gibson is a triple-zero police dispatcher and call-taker who has been inundated with stories of men's mental health struggles and suicide.
She has told Emergency Services Telecommunication Authority - the body overseeing triple-zero calls - she is swimming because men, "especially blue collar workers, tradies and farmers", tend to not talk about their mental health and struggles.
Ms Gibson does not want the men in her life to become part of the tragic statistics.
"I realise some men don't have employee assistance programs and can live very solitary lives," Ms Gibson told ESTA.
"It's so crucial these guys know they can talk about things that are stressing them. It's important to just start the conversation."
Ms Gibson's efforts are raising funds for Ballarat Men's Mental Health and free mental health support for tradies via TIACS.
Meanwhile, Ballarat's Gus Martin announced this week he was preparing to run from Federation Square later this year with two mates for Headspace Ballarat.
Mr Martin had told The Courier they had long been offering support for men's health by growing mustaches but wanted to do something bigger to grab more attention because they felt it was urgently needed.
Ballarat's male suicide rate persists to be about one-third higher than the national average, the latest data shows.
To contact Ballarat Men's Mental Health email, info@ballaratmmh.com.au; call, 0493 247 340; or visit ballaratmmh.com.au.
For crisis support, contact Lifeline, 13 11 14.
