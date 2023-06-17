The Courier
Ballarat Men's Mental Health continues to grow services

By Melanie Whelan
June 17 2023 - 1:00pm
Triple-zero call-taker and dispatcher Briannon Gibson swims for men's mental health. Picture by Adam Trafford
A triple-zero call-taker jumps in the pool to raise money for men's mental health support. A trio of Ballarat guys announce the same goal but by getting set to run home from Melbourne.

