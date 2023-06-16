There was a time when once the football season started players were set for the whole journey.
They had worked so hard on the training track in the pre-season all they wanted to do was play.
Missing a game never entered their mind, with only the misfortune of injury or illness considered as reasons for being on the sidelines.
Priorities and opportunities have changed.
As much as players enjoy the game, it is no longer the be-all.
The change has never been more evident than since COVID-19 when everyone suddenly lost freedoms we had always taken for granted.
It opened up the eyes of many of the importance of grabbing opportunities and this is what is happening now as more footballers are taking time off-mid-season to travel for extended periods.
While it makes it difficult for coaches, no one can blame anyone for wanting to broaden their horizons.
Take the opportunities while you can. Have some fun.
As COVID-19 showed, no one knows what is down the track.
So for community football teams, and many sports that matter, be disappointed that you're losing a star player for a while, but know you will get back someone keener than ever to get back in action when they return.
