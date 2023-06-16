Gordon has hardly missed a beat as it warms to the task of a premiership defence in the Central Highlands Football League.
The Eagles are unbeaten and with the season not yet at the halfway mark little more could have been asked of them.
Dunnstown and Newlyn loomed as major challenges, but Gordon was largely untroubled.
There is the potential for a much different story when Gordon meets Hepburn at Gordon on Saturday.
Although sitting behind Bungaree on the ladder, the Eagles and Burras loom as premiership favourites.
Hepburn has not had the best of runs with injury, but depth has ensured it has only stumbled once, and finally its fortunes are starting to turn for the better.
After getting the likes of Jackson Carrick and Bryce Coffey back last game, the Burras now also have Brad and Mitch McKay, and Sean Tighe returning from injury. This gives them a whole new look and massive lift.
Even though it might still be sometime before Hepburn peaks given the games these players have missed, it might benefit catching Gordon off an extended break, with the Eagles having a bye before the King's Birthday long weekend.
There is nothing like being fresh, but there is also the possibility Gordon might take a little while to get going.
The Eagles can be flashy, but more often than not they will wear down rivals with pressure before putting them to sword, and this is most likely what they will endeavour to do against a younger Hepburn.
They have just the side to do it too with premiership player Tye Murphy making his first appearance since last year's grand final after giving retirement some thought.
Experienced forward/ruckman Brendan Sutcliffe returns after straining a hamstring in round two and tall defender Harry Biggs (broken nose) is fit again.
Zac Ryan, Ben Schiltz and Frank Violi are all unavailable.
SELECTION: Eagles
Newlyn has swung the changes with the return of four first-year recruits to meet Skipton.
This is another high stakes encounter, with Newlyn looking to cement its place in the top eight and Skipton wanting to further stamp its authority with a seventh win on end.
Nick Carter and Dom Hardy each make their second appearances for the Cats and first since round one. Ethan Currie has not played since round four and key defender Jackson Starcevich returns after one game on the sidelines.
Glen Widdicombe, another in his first year player for Newlyn, is unavailable.
Newlyn coach Marcus Darmody said this was another massive game and it was timely to have some important additions.
The match pits Skipton coach Chris Banwell against his former side.
The Emus lose playmaker Mitch Gilbert (unavailable) from their midfield mix, but regain the equally important Dan Kilpatrick.
SELECTION: Cats
Nine wins was enough to make the top eight last year and play finals.
Eight might yet do the trick this season.
The Saints will move within touching distance of these targets by defeating Ballan on neutral territory.
Carngham-Linton was always going to be a big improver.
Making finals though, that was something else.
The Saints changed the storyline when they defeated Skipton and Rokewood-Corindhap,
It is still going to be tight and might go down to the last round clash against Clunes, but right now all the Saints can do is gets the points over the Blues.
Carngham-Linton is basically at full strength, with veteran ruckman Jack Savige who is among only a few regulars missing from a side in which places are at a premium.
Ballan cannot take a trick, although it has managed to get a win.
Coach Shannan Broadbent continues to have to deal with injuries with Marc Yates and Chris Yates the latest sidelined, joining the likes of David Stretton and Dillon Kane.
Broadbent said as frustrating as it was, he had nothing but praise for his players, who were dealing withe the added issue of the club not being able to play home games in Ballan.
"Full credit to them."
SELECTION: Saints
Unbeaten Bungaree should get another win on the board.
The Demons have only played two teams in the top eight, so there are some big assignments to come.
However, they have made the most of their opportunities to all but consolidate a top eight spot and this game will mean playing finals is just about locked in.
This simply looks too hard for Daylesford.
The Bulldogs are strengthened by the return of Jake Briggs and playing at home will help, but not quite enough.
Ryan Holmes snd Josh Clough have been named for their first senior appearances for the season.
Tom Wakefield and Liam Fitzpatrick are unavailable for Bungaree and will be several weeks.
Robbie Emerson-Jones and Jesse Sardo are inclusions.
SELECTION: Demons
The time has arrived for the Towners to get their season going.
It is already clear that they are not going to reach the heights of last season's home and away campaign, but there is still time to get some momentum.
For Dunnstown it means small steps and coach Glenn Wilkins will be happy at this stage just to get the points in this fixture.
Dunnstown has regained key defender Pat Britt and and big forward Tom Wardell return from injury, which adds so much to their goal-to-goal line.
Jeremy Learmonth is unavailable.
Beaufort has been one of the disappointments of the season to date, with just a draw to its name.
Recruiting suggested there would be some improvement, but little has fallen into place and facing Dunnstown does not make it any easier.
Bradie Thomas (corked thigh) and Cooper Smith (unavailable) are out.
Haydn Slater and Brendan Howard are back after injury.
SELECTION: Towners
Some big questions are about to be asked of the Tigers and Lakies and this is one of them.
Springbank has only faced two top eight in Carngham-Linton and Bungaree and lost to each.
Learmonth is yet to work its way into the top half of the competition, but is desperate to prove that it where it should be.
This is one of many games to come which is going have a major in who makes the cut-off the finals.
Each went to the break on a high.
Springbank has been building with the return of som influential players and a last-start 46-point win over Dunnstown was an important outcome.
Learmonth had equally significant win over Rokewood-Corindhap by 45 points going to the break.
Chris Quinlan returns for Springbank for his first game of the year after off-season shoulder surgery and experienced defender Justin Simpson is also back.
The Tigers have also named Joel Maher and Matt Lakey, who were in some doubt.
Nick Martin (lower leg/ankle) is a big loss for Learmonth, but Max Rowe returns.
SELECTION: Tigers
Neither team has had the season it was hoping for, so this match provides each with a chance to get a rare win.
The Grasshoppers have only beaten Waubra once - in 2021 - and despite failing to fire will feel they can do it again.
They have been solid enough defensively, but have struggled in attack doing restructuring that end of the ground in the off-season.
The loss of Michael Lockyer (hamstring) and Michael Searl (shoulder) does not help in this area.
Jack Buttler is back for his first game since round two last year and a knee reconstruction.
Captain Mitch McLaughlin and Kyle Hayes also return.
Waubra is still missing some of its more experienced players, so coach Trav Ford keeps getting games into younger and less experienced players.
There has been improvement and it will continue to emerge.
Waubra has named new signing Ryan Gavin for his senior debut.
SELECTION: Grasshoppers
Buninyong has just about reached the last chance saloon.
With one win to their name, the Bombers look just about done and dusted when it comes to finals calculations.
Everyone knows that this season looks quite different to 2022, but it is impossible to ignore what Buninyong did from this point last year.
To this point it had two wins to its name and then lost to Clunes.
The Bombers were again beaten by Skipton a week later and then from there remarkably strung together eight wins on end to finish sixth.
To do that they have to get over the much improved Bungaree and Carngham-Linton.
Buninyong's immediate cause has been given boost by the return of Jarrod Rodgers.
The Bombers' most important player, the prime mover has only been sighted once round two and provides an enormous boost.
Abraham Grant makes his second senior appearance for the season and Lachlan Atkinson is another important inclusion.
Clunes has set up its season really well and a win here would maintain its energy levels.
With Gordon, Hepburn and a bye to follow, this is an absolute must for the Magpies to keep them to the forefront of finals calculations given Dunnstown and Learmonth are breathing down its neck.
Mark Paramonov and Dion Robertson return.
The Buninyong ground is much bigger than Clunes' home patch, but coach Luke Davidson believes this actually suits the Magpies better.
Davidson said a strong start would be imperative for Clunes.
Clunes is not going to throw everything at this, but knowing the importance of the encounter might be enough to lift the Bombers over the line.
SELECTION: Bombers
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
