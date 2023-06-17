Parents fear an accident involving a public bus packed with school students could be a disaster with students standing in aisles and stairwells on at least one Ballarat bus line.
Mother of two Ali's children catch the number 26 bus from Alfredton toward the Ballarat CBD which in the morning is packed with students heading to Ballarat High School, Loreto College, St Patrick's College and other schools.
Pictures her daughter took show children crammed in along the aisle, doorway and any other spare space.
"If there was a crash, not only would double the amount of children be harmed but they themselves would harm the child next to them as they are standing in the stairwell and sitting in the luggage areas," she said.
In light of the serious bus crashes ... something needs to be done to fix this situation.- Mother-of-two Ali
The situation is worst in the morning as most afternoons an articulated bus runs on the route which has more seats.
Ali said public transport authorities were likely unaware just how many passengers travel on the bus as most of the time the students cannot touch on because of the overcrowding, or the Myki touchpads are off.
"Because the kids are not swiping on there is no way for PTV (Public Transport Victoria) to actually track how many people are on the bus," she said.
She said the situation had been getting worse over the four years her children had been using the service.
"In light of the serious bus crashes ... something needs to be done to fix this situation," she said.
She has contacted the bus line, who directed her to call PTV who asked her to submit a complaint in writing, which she did. She has also contacted local MPs but little has changed.
A new bus service is scheduled to begin next term that might ease some of the pressure on the service, but Ali fears the bus will still be overcrowded.
"We're adding a new school service in term three to give students in Lucas and Cardigan Village better access to primary and secondary schools in the area by public transport," said a spokesperson from the Department of Transport and Planning.
"We continually review our services to ensure they are meeting current needs and welcome feedback from the community."
The new service will run from Cardigan Village and Lucas to Lucas Primary School and Ballarat High School from the start of term three.
The route 26 bus line has one morning trip during the morning school peak around school bell times, and an earlier service that would get children to school 20 minutes earlier.
