The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Crime

Ballarat man charged over crash in Victoria Street, Bakery Hill

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 16 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This speed sign was collected by an alleged runaway ute in Victoria Street, Bakery Hill on December 1, 2022. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.
This speed sign was collected by an alleged runaway ute in Victoria Street, Bakery Hill on December 1, 2022. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

A 33-year-old Ballarat man has been charged over a crash that left a trail of destruction in Bakery Hill, which saw a runaway ute allegedly career into five parked cars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.