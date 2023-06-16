A 33-year-old Ballarat man has been charged over a crash that left a trail of destruction in Bakery Hill, which saw a runaway ute allegedly career into five parked cars.
The smash happened on Victoria Street at 9.45am on December 1, 2022, picking up and damaging several street signs along the way.
Police alleged the ute also hit a parked car with a woman inside - pushing the car into the Munster Arms Hotel.
Officers said the man had been charged with one count of driving in a manner dangerous.
The west-bound ute was on Victoria Street at the time, before it allegedly left the bitumen, collecting a 60kmh sign and crashing into the legally-parked cars, as well as other objects.
It came to a rest 300 metres away.
Police said the driver was due to re-appear in Ballarat Magistrates Court at a later date.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
