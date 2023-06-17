The Courier
Threatened Carngham / Snake Valley church seeks independence

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
June 17 2023 - 10:30am
Elder Sue Whitely and local committee chair Kaylene Baird with the 2 metre fencing that remains outside their 1892 church in Snake Valley. Picture by Kate Healy.
Elder Sue Whitely and local committee chair Kaylene Baird with the 2 metre fencing that remains outside their 1892 church in Snake Valley. Picture by Kate Healy.

The Carngham Uniting Church is sweating on the decision of a state-level committee, to see if it can form an independent congregation.

