The Carngham Uniting Church is sweating on the decision of a state-level committee, to see if it can form an independent congregation.
The church is part of the Beaufort cluster (parish) but has been under pressure to close its iconic 1892 building in Snake Valley due to the burden of insurance and maintenance costs.
If allowed to operate independently, local churchgoers would be able to choose their own, less expensive, insurer and gain greater control over their future.
"We're feeling positive and are working with the cluster as well as the presbytery to resolve any tensions," Church Committee Chair Kaylene Baird said.
"Being a stand-alone congregation would be exciting.
"It's the direction the community would like to go."
Ms Baird said she believed it was the first case of its kind in country Victoria.
"Two weeks ago, we wrote to the Presbytery Standing Committee in Melbourne about breaking away from the cluster," Ms Baird said.
"They met on Thursday night and we're just waiting on the decision.
"We're really hoping the presbytery supports this.
"We need to know the outcome of this to move forward."
Ms Baird said locals would not give up easily - and there were still other avenues to save the church.
The Linton-Carngham Road church will host what has been dubbed a 'community service' from 11am on Sunday, June 25, with music from Ballarat's Sam Boon Quartet.
"There'll be good music, country fare - and people will be supporting the future of our church," Ms Baird said.
"Essentially it's a fundraiser.
"Sam is very sought after as a musician, he's got a wide breadth of experience and is very enthusiastic."
Tickets are $15 and can be booked via the Carngham Uniting Church Snake Valley Facebook page.
Meanwhile, Ms Baird said Snake Valley's sole op shop remained open on Saturdays, despite padlocked chains blocking vehicular access to the property.
"It's still open in the old bluestone Sunday school building. It's just a matter of parking along the road and walking up behind the church," she said.
"The temporary construction fencing that was put on the property is still there.
"It'll stay there until we know what the status of the spire is."
Parishioners confronted contractors outside the church earlier this year when they were seen erecting two-metre high temporary security fencing.
Locals feared it would effectively block any access to the church at all - leading to its de-facto closure.
Church leaders later said the arrival of the contractors without notice was due to a miscommunication.
"The Snake Valley and wider community has been amazing and very supportive through all of this," Ms Baird said.
"We are so grateful and thank them from the bottom of our hearts.
"What has happened here has brought the community together."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.