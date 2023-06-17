The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

House of Welcome to host lawyer Anthony Krohn for Refugee Week

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 17 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Refugee Mary Bukjiock has long been an advocate for House of Wellness and the support the group has offered her. Picture by Kate Healy
Refugee Mary Bukjiock has long been an advocate for House of Wellness and the support the group has offered her. Picture by Kate Healy

IN A BID to break down community misinformation, one of the city's leading refugee advocacy bodies is calling a man who has argued migration cases all the way to the High Court of Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.