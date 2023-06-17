Another big weekend of sport is here and our photographers have once again been out and about capturing the action, after a week off for the King's Birthday long weekend.
Our photographers Lachlan Bence and Adam Trafford were on the sidelines for:
*CHFL / CHNL - Gordon v Hepburn at Gordon Recreation Reserve
*CHFL / CHNL - Dunnstown v Beaufort at Dunnstown Recreation Reserve
*BFNL - North Ballarat v Darley at Mars Stadium
*BFNL - Redan v Sebastopol at City Oval
The Courier also live streamed the Gordon v Hepburn clash. You can watch it here.
Check out the mega photo gallery above, who can you spot this week?
