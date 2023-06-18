Nine firefighters from the Ballarat region have been honoured in a local ceremony, held to help catch up with a backlog of honours after the pandemic.
All personnel serve at either Ballarat City (FRV station 67) or Lucas (station 68).
Assistant Chief Fire Officer for the North West region Geoffrey Gray said other FRV medals have been presented in Melbourne or in other regional areas.
"There's a 20 year award today for long service - and even though FRV only formed three years ago, it combines service in the CFA and MFB," Mr Gray said.
Mr Gray, who is responsible for Fire Rescue Victoria staff in Mildura, Bendigo, Ballarat, Portland and Warrnambool, said the length of time firefighters spent in the job was changing.
"I've done 40 years - and when I joined it was not uncommon to see someone working as a firefighter for 30 years," he said.
"It's different now. Firefighters are generally a lot younger."
Deputy Commissioner of Fire Rescue Victoria David Bruce was a special guest for the presentation at the Sturt Street station.
"These medals, claps and awards are a fantastic achievement for a lifetime of work," he said.
"Luckily for FRV so many of our people live in the community.
"They're part of it. They serve it."
Twenty year service medals went to leading firefighters Stephen Kelly and Jarrod A. Howlett of the Ballarat City station.
Station officer Jarrod G. Howlett was given the 15 years service National Medal clasp.
At the Lucas station, leading firefighter Scott Burns was honoured for 10 years of service.
National Emergency Medals also went to Senior Station Officer Wayne Martin as well as leading firefighters Nick Bingham and Leigh Purtell - all of Ballarat City - and firefighter Matthew Hoskin at Lucas.
Leading firefighter Adam Gregor also received a National Medal.
Separate local presentations have also been held in Bendigo and Warrnambool.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
