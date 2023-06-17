The wind was at its Ballarat-best with round nine boasting plenty of momentum swings, but the black-and-white battle at Mars Stadium lived up to the hype as North Ballarat dealt Darley its first defeat of 2023.
Melton South had the breeze in the opening quarter which provided the Cobras faithful at Maddingley Park with an almighty scare as the Panthers escaped to an early nine-point advantage.
Bacchus Marsh found its groove in the second half as Jason Williams' side ran away with a 98-point victory.
It was the first time this season that Melton South, in Ryan Hoy's first game as sole coach, did not suffer a triple-digit defeat.
The young guns starred for the Cobras, with Joel Freeman (five goals), Riley Huxtable (two goals) and Ethan McKercher (two goals) all enjoying big days out.
Jake Owen earned best-on-ground honours with a four-goal performance.
Bacchus Marsh 19.18 (132) d Melton South 5.4 (34)
Ballarat stunned Sunbury in an Alfredton nail-biter, with the Swans escaping with a 26-point win.
The margin sat at just seven points at the 20-minute mark of the final term before Swans stalwart Andrew Hooper nailed a Dom Sheed-like goal from the pocket to seal the victory.
Hooper booted two goals in the win as Chris Maple's men improved to a 3-5 win-loss record.
Sunbury, which went into the round nine clash as favourites, now finds itself back amongst the likes of Redan and East Point with North Ballarat a game ahead.
Ballarat 12.16 (88) d Sunbury 9.8 (62)
North Ballarat's Jamie Quick followed up his eight-goal haul against Melton South with seven majors - and a selfless goal-square assist - in his side's flawless 57-point win against the formerly-undefeated Darley.
Quick lived up to his name, booting the opening goal of the game just 30 seconds into the Mars Stadium contest, as North Ballarat took a slim four-point lead against the breeze into quarter time.
From there, it was all Roosters as Brendan McCartney's side once again showed how threatening it is at home.
A fired-up Jack Riding was classy for the Roosters, but the afternoon unquestionably belonged to Quick.
It was a disappointing day out for the Devils, who failed to back up their impressive win against Melton before the King's Birthday bye.
North Ballarat 12.13 (85) d Darley 3.10 (28)
East Point snapped a three-game losing streak with a 45-point triumph against a valiant Lake Wendouree outfit.
Playing-coach Jackson Merrett led the way for his side with three goals in his first win since returning from injury in round six.
East Point made the most of the strong wind when it had the opportunity, while Lake Wendouree missed some crucial chances in front of goal.
It was the Lakers' first game under interim coach Tim Shearer this season, who took the reins following Jack Fitzpatrick's resignation.
East Point 14.10 (104) d Lake Wendouree 8.11 (59)
A late surge by the Lions fell just short as Sebastopol held on for a five-point win at City Oval on Saturday.
Lachlan George was a late out for Redan and might just have been the difference as the two sides traded blows all afternoon.
Nathan Dunstan and Arnold Kirby went head-to-head in an eye-catching ruck battle, while both clubs boasted three players who booted multiple goals.
Sebastopol is sweating on the fitness of Tony Lockyer, who failed to play out the game after copping a big knock.
Redan now falls outside the top six after East Point's win against the Lakers.
Sebastopol 9.8 (62) d Redan 9.3 (57)
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
