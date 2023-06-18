The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Moorabool council to replace posts after collision at Mount Wallace

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
June 18 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The first accident at Mount Wallace on Wednesday afternoon was a grain truck rollover on the Geelong-Ballan Road. Picture by Adam Trafford.
The first accident at Mount Wallace on Wednesday afternoon was a grain truck rollover on the Geelong-Ballan Road. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Moorabool Council will replace guidepost markers at the site of a Mount Wallace detour crash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.