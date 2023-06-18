Moorabool Council will replace guidepost markers at the site of a Mount Wallace detour crash.
A Toyota Hilux collided into the rear of a Toyota Camry on Brisbane Ranges Road about 2.30pm on Wednesday, June 16, after the sedan stopped to avoid an unmarked culvert (pipe-like bridge) on the side of the narrow bitumen road.
Traffic had been diverted down the rural road after a b-double truck carrying grain landed on its side on the Geelong-Ballan Road about 1.12pm.
No one was physically hurt in the truck accident, but a Mount Wallace woman was treated by paramedics for back and neck injuries after the separate two-car collision.
"The previous guideposts at the culvert on Brisbane Ranges Road were damaged and will be replaced shortly," Moorabool Shire acting chief executive Caroline Buisson said.
It is not known why the culvert was not marked, but the Camry driver said a post was found lying flat in grass nearby.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
