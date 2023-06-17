Victorian Catholic school teachers will vote on a new enterprise agreement next week which, if secured, will see a major overhaul in teacher workloads.
The proposal includes a new 38-hour week model called the '30 plus eight model', which provides teachers with more control over their time.
The overhaul would see scheduled class time reductions of one hour in 2023 and a further half-hour in 2024, and time in lieu for any employer-directed work outside the 38 hour week.
It may mean some schools will need to change their operating protocols, but one Catholic primary school principal said their school community would adapt to any changes.
Gordon's St Patrick's Primary School principal Paul McDowell said the proposed agreement was not expected to impact pupils and parents.
"Our families and schools will just work within it and to ensure learning goes on and is consistent with what we aim to do, which is to provide an education for children," Mr McDowell said.
"It will be the same business as usual for our school community. Nothing will be missed from any parent. We won't stop anything we haven't done.
"We always continue to try and find ways to connect with our families."
Mr McDowell said the new agreement would recognise and give clarity to teachers' working hours.
"For the teachers, it recognises the hard work that they do and it just aligns them with clarity of their work hours. Often their teaching can be open-ended so it gives some clarity of their working hours," he said.
Independent Education Union Victoria Tasmania assistant secretary Simon Schmidt said the defining feature of the agreement was a huge overhaul in workloads.
"Over the last couple of decades teacher workloads have reached crisis levels. Increasing administrative burdens and the amount of out-of-hours work required just to get planning and assessment done have lead to growing levels of burnout and exhaustion," Mr Schmidt said.
"Too many good teachers are leaving the profession because it simply doesn't leave them time to spend with their families. Ultimately, this leaves our students worse off."
Mr Schmidt said the proposed agreement would give teachers greater professional autonomy over their working week to get their core work done without distraction.
"It will give them some of the same protections around the 38-hour week as other workers. It won't mean that teachers suddenly won't need to take home evening and weekend work, but it will start to put some sensible limits around it," he said.
"Teachers that have more time to get their class-related work done and don't start the week exhausted are teachers that will be better equipped to give our students the education, support and care that they deserve."
St Francis Xavier Primary School teacher Belinda Wrigley welcomed the proposed workload changes.
"Workload was a key area that teachers wanted to improve and the IEU has listened to its members to insist on real action," Ms Wrigley said. "This agreement is important as it sets out guidelines for Victorian Catholic schools so that teacher workload is fair and reasonable."
The agreement has taken one year of negotiating and campaigning.
