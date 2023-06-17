The Courier
Lee Merrifield dancing cha-cha in Dancing with our Stars 2023

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated June 17 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:00pm
After making the mistake of telling a former Dancing with our Stars participant their dance looked easy, Lee Merrifield has found himself in the middle of a surprising challenge.

Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

