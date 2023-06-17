After making the mistake of telling a former Dancing with our Stars participant their dance looked easy, Lee Merrifield has found himself in the middle of a surprising challenge.
"I couldn't say no, it's for charity," he said.
Over the past month or so, Mr Merrifield has discovered his hips as he trains the cha-cha alongside Alicia Wang-Sheludko, who has two Dancing with our Stars events under her belt.
"I was very sore for the first two or three weeks, so I started pilates and a couple of other things, just to stretch," he said.
"It's probably something that I never thought I'd really enjoy, but I'm actually really enjoying it."
Mr Merrifield is joining nine other newbie dancers as they train for the Ballarat Foundation's annual fundraising event.
On the night, just less than a month away, each star will perform their dance in front of a panel of judges.
Alongside their training, stars are also raising funds for foundation programs like the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and the L2P driver program.
Mr Merrifield is currently the group's frontrunner, raising more than $24,000.
He said he was hoping to surpass a $40,000 goal he had set for himself by the end of the night.
All dancing instruction as part of the event is organised by Dance Studio owner Shelley Ross.
She said the cha-cha was a very cheeky dance and was also one of the faster routines of the night.
Mr Merrifield is the owner of ArbTrack, a registered training organisation in the tree and electrical industry.
He said the company trained workers to cut vegetation around power lines.
Mr Merrifield said he went into the field because he loved the outdoors.
"It was more about how we look at the environment ... and trying to understand it," he said.
While his work can often take him across the country, the Creswick resident will be bunkering down for the next few weeks to perfect his dancing skills.
More info about donating available online at ballaratfoundation.org.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
