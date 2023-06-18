Two Ballarat artisans are taking on a new challenge next month as they bring their products to a Melbourne market set to attract tens of thousands of visitors.
Erika Browne, a Ballarat baker who stocks the likes of Earl's Deli and the Little Square Garage, along with ceramicist Shelby Sherritt will be part of The Finders Keepers design market in July.
Mrs Browne said getting ready for the market had been one of the biggest challenges of her small business journey.
"It was a very thorough and quite a long application," she said.
"I think I submitted around December and heard back around February."
While Mrs Browne is unable to start baking until closer to the event, she said she was going to do lots of behind-the-scenes preparation, including organising packaging and backdrops for her stall.
"Everything has to be made in Australia by the actual seller," she said.
"The creator has to be the one at the market selling the products so they can talk about the products to the customers. It is a very interesting market."
While Mrs Browne said she had done markets in the city in the past, this would be the first time her cookies were making their way to Melbourne.
READ MORE: An important regional while on tour
"I've never done a market this big so I'm a little bit overwhelmed," she said.
"I have never done a market like this before, so I'm just doing all the background preparations."
Finders Keepers co-founder and managing director Sarah Thornton said it was important for the event to welcome creators from a wide range of locations.
The event will host regional and interstate artists.
"It's really nice as well for us to bring those regional small brands to the cities because there's a lot of shoppers that don't get exposed to those brands as well," she said.
"It's a lot of work in the lead-up [for sellers] they have to prepare the product and then be prepared for customers that come in, it's a big commitment."
Ms Thornton said the event was created because there were not many opportunities for creatives to showcase their work 15 years ago.
IN THE NEWS:
She said they were working up against imported products and brick-a-brack style markets; instead they wanted a place to celebrate small creatives making their own products.
"My business partner was a designer and she was just finding it hard to launch her brand," Ms Thornton said.
What started as an event with 20 stallholders has now grown to holding 250 different creatives' wares.
The market will be held on July 7 to 9 at the Royal Exhibition Building.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.