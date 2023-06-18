Plans have been put forward to open up a new cafe and retail space at the site of a historic hardware store in Creswick.
Documents lodged with Hepburn Shire Council show a proposal to partially demolish and rebuild a storage shed and a timber racking area adjoining the former Pascos Hardware building.
The Pasco's Hardware site has been a well-known landmark in Creswick since the days of the goldrush, but sat vacant for many years.
In 2020, the landmark was purchased by couple Brad Blake and Katrina Wrigley, who looked to open the space up to retail tenancies.
Wellbeing business Feel: Psychology and Yoga since moved into the site's main building, with the current planning application looking to add a cafe to the site's rear storage shed.
The proposal would see the removal of a bitumen finish along the laneway between the Pasco's store and the neighbouring HG & Sons Emporium for the installation of new paving.
The proposed "Timber Rack Alley" would provide pedestrian access to the future cafe and retail businesses, and feature a sculpture, outdoor dining spaces and planter boxes.
The plan would see the removal of the sheeting and timber roof framing over the neighbouring timber rack storage area, to create watertight roofing for two retail tenancies to move in.
Alterations include the addition of steel and glass doors for the three proposed tenancies, as well as fixed hanging signage.
No onsite car parking has been proposed for the site, with an aim to use existing vehicle crossovers.
An arborist report was not submitted alongside the plans, as no vegetation was proposed to be removed from the site to allow development to occur.
In a meeting with the North Central Catchment Management Authority in 2021, the planners were told the property would likely be subject to inundation from Creswick Creek in a flood event.
Survey data available to the North Central CMA said a one-in-one-hundred year flood event would result in flood depths of up to 0.6 metres across the property.
However, as there are no new buildings being constructed on site, the planning documents state finished floor level requirements do no apply to the proposal.
The documents also note "the proposed uses are not associated with accommodation and therefore the risk to life is minimised."
The site is subject to a heritage overlay, something the planners say the proposal takes into account with its consideration of minimum demolition.
"The works have been kept to the minimum extent necessary to allow for the buildings to be converted to retail tenancies. Demolition has been confined to very minor elements of the storage building at the rear of Pasco's shop. This building is a later addition and is not considered to contribute to the significance of the buildings." the documents state.
The planning documents state the proposed development aims to "facilitate the continued regeneration" of Creswick's centre.
"The proposal... will facilitate the continued regeneration of this section of the Creswick core commercial area and allow for additional commercial uses to operate, whilst at the same time celebrating the historical significance of the buildings onsite," the documents state.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.