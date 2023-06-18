The Courier
Ballarat Jobs & Training Expo tries to address staff shortages

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
June 19 2023 - 4:30am
Martha Lozano and Raul Paez at the BGT Ballarat Jobs and Training Expo where they were exploring for career and education opportunities. Picture by Kate Healy
Martha Lozano and Raul Paez at the BGT Ballarat Jobs and Training Expo where they were exploring for career and education opportunities. Picture by Kate Healy

Over 100 organisations have held stalls at the BGT Ballarat Jobs & Training Expo to look for workers to fill much needed staff shortages

