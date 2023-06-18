Over 100 organisations have held stalls at the BGT Ballarat Jobs & Training Expo to look for workers to fill much needed staff shortages
Stallholders from across Ballarat were present, as well as recruiters from some of Australia's biggest employers including QANTAS, the Australian Defence Force and Victoria Police.
BGT operations and event manager Emma Hart said many businesses were in need of workers, and the event was a way of linking them in with potential employees.
She said across the two day event, people young and old have attended the expo to look for work or a career change.
"Having everything under one roof means people can actually visually see the opportunities and see the things that are available [to them]," she said.
"There's a lot of businesses out there looking for apprenticeships, looking for people that want fulltime employment and looking for trainees, there's always that demand."
"The reason for putting this expo on was to give that awareness of all the opportunities there are in Ballarat and surrounding areas."
Meat producer Luv-a-Duck, transportation company MaxiTRANS and construction and agricultural business Brandt all had stalls at the event and said they were looking for workers in Ballarat.
Brandt alone has 20 positions available in the area, and is looking to hire anyone from from apprentices to experienced workers.
Brandt parts manager Sarah Lewis said the expo gave them a "great opportunity" to support the community and find people looking to enter the industry.
"It's extremely worthwhile and beneficial for businesses to be here," she said.
"We do have so many vacancies that are open at the moment, and we have had so many that we've been able to fill, it's rewarding to offer employment to those that are interested in getting into the sector."
One person exploring their options was Ballarat Grammar student Ruby Hopkins, 17, who attended the expo to compare what nursing courses would be open to her when she finishes year 12 at the end of the year.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
"It's good to just walk around and see the different opportunities that are offered throughout the world, or Australia, and I guess open your eyes to [those] options," she said.
Martha Lozano, 61, and Raul Paez, 67, originally from Colombia, have recently moved to Ballarat, and were using the event to see the work and study options available to them in their new community.
"It was very useful because I found information about TAFE, and we got contacts for sending our CVs for work," Ms Lozano said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.