New Ballarat distillery Grainery Lane appears close to opening

By Bryan Hoadley
June 19 2023 - 4:00am
Grainery Lane on Armstrong Street. Picture by Kate Healy
While there is still no opening date for one of Ballarat's newest venues, it appears to be one step closer, as it has an official name.

