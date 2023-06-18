While there is still no opening date for one of Ballarat's newest venues, it appears to be one step closer, as it has an official name.
According to a new job listing, Grainery Lane, will be the name of the Ballarat distillery located at 35 Armstrong Street.
The listing for a sous chef on website Seek, also revealed the venue will specialise in seasonal Asian fusion and South American food.
"Grainery Lane is the new distillery and restaurant in Ballarat's CBD," the job listing read.
"We make our own bespoke spirits, including gin, vodka, rum and whiskey.
"These spirits will be paired with food that will change with the seasons."
The distillery, which is located in a former antiques shop, is no doubt named after the lane at the back of the venue, which is also where the now closed Grainery Lane Theatre and Gallery was located in the 1990s and 2000s.
The venue is owned by Ballarat hospitality stalwart Brian Taylor, who also has popular establishments Hop Temple, Roy Hammond and Aunty Jacks to his name.
In 2022, The Courier reported the distillery had received $450,000 in funding from the Victorian government to help create the beverage hub.
The money came from the state government's Regional Tourism Infrastructure Fund, and was part of a project to make Ballarat a home for distilled spirits.
Like some of Mr Taylor's other establishments, the venue will also partner with Federation University for educational courses.
At the time of the announcement, Mr Taylor told The Courier the business would be about upskilling and educating the hospitality and drinks industry.
"There'll be more to it than just courses - [there will be] agribusiness, agri-trails, growing the drink industry as a whole in the region," he said.
"We want Ballarat to be a destination for beer and spirits - gin, whiskey, wine, beer, we're in a food bowl and we need to promote this."
