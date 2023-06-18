A once "hugely successful" Learmonth business is back on the market after being empty for more than three years.
Learmonth local Ashlee Brook's mother, Margaret Schultz, ran the shop as a general store and takeaway for about nine years, and she said it used to do a roaring trade.
"It was a hugely successful business, there were nights she [Ms Schultz] was doing fish and chips until 8:30pm to 9:00pm," Ms Brook said.
Ms Brook said since the shop shut down three-and-a-half years ago there has been nowhere else in Learmonth to provide essentials, so people have to drive into Ballarat to buy groceries.
"Everybody around the community wants it open, but nobody's got the money to do it," she said.
After a rough period where visitors stopped coming to Learmonth when the lake dried up, Ms Brook said they were starting to return to the town, especially since the lake is full again.
"People are slowly realising Learmonth's out here again, we're slowly getting ourselves back on the map," she said.
Buxton Real Estate's Peter Burley said the property, which includes a shopfront as well as a three bedroom home at the rear, was back on the market as the owner was looking to move back to Melbourne.
He said the property was a unique opportunity in a small community with a growing reputation, as businesses such as Learmonth Cider have experienced success in recent years.
"It's got a great presence on the main street, it would actually make a great little pizzeria, or fish and chip shop," he said.
"Even just reopening it as a general store again, the community's crying out for a convenience shop or corner milk bar with bread and milk and that sort of thing."
"The best thing about a town like Learmonth is, if there's something brought into the town, you'll find all the locals will get behind it and support it really well.
The property is located at 424-426 High Street Learmonth and is listed at $575,000 to $595,000.
