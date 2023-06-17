Man dies in Bannockburn single-car crash

A 50-year-old man was killed in a fatal single-car crash in Bannockburn on Saturday morning.
Emergency services were called to reports of a vehicle found in a paddock off Clyde Hill Road at about 7.05am.
Police said it appeared the vehicle had come off of the road and crashed into a tree.
The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information that could assist police with their enquiries is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
