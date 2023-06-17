Winners and Losers - Saturday, June 17

SENIORS
Bacchus Marsh 19.18 (132) d Melton South 5.4 (34)
Ballarat 12.16 (88) d Sunbury 9.8 (62)
North Ballarat 12.13 (85) d Darley 3.10 (28)
East Point 14.20 (104) d Lake Wendouree 8.11 (59)
Sebastopol 9.8 (62) d 9.2 (57)
RESERVES
Bacchus Marsh 14.6 (90) d Melton South 8.8 (56)
Sunbury 15.16 (106) d Ballarat 4.2 (26)
North Ballarat 9.13 (67) d Darley 5.9 (39)
East Point 11.9 (75) d Lake Wendouree 5.10 (40)
Sebastopol d Redan
19/UNDER
Bacchus Marsh v Melton South
Sunbury 10.11 (71) d Ballarat 6.6 (42)
Darley 10.5 (65) d North Ballarat 4.8 (32)
East Point 17.17 (119) d Lake Wendouree 1.4 (10)
Sebastopol 17.17 (119) d Redan 1.3 (9)
SENIORS
Carngham-Linton 20.13 (133) d Ballan 1.7 (13)
Bungaree 17.17 (119) d Daylesford 4.3 (27)
Dunnstown 24.19 (163) d Beaufort 2.3 (15)
Springbank 13.12 (90) d Learmonth 10.6 (66)
Rokewood-Corindhap 16.14 (110) d Waubra 7.10 (52)
Skipton 5.8 (38) d Newlyn 4.4 (28)
Buninyong 9.9 (63) d Clunes 8.10 (46)
Gordon 13.7 (85) d Hepburn 4.16 (40)
RESERVES
Carngham-Linton 3.9 (27) d Ballan 3.6 (24)
Bungaree 10.11 (71) d Daylesford 3.5 (23)
Dunnstown 15.11 (101) d Beaufort 2.3 (15)
Springbank 7.7 (49) d Learmonth 3.5 (23)
Rokewood-Corindhap 11.10 (76) d Waubra 5.5 (35)
Newlyn 9.10 (64) d Skipton 0.3 (3)
Clunes 7.7 (49) d Buninyong 4.6 (30)
Gordon 15.9 (99) d Hepburn 5.4 (34)
UNDER-18
Ballan 8.18 (66) d Carngham-Linton 4.3 (27)
Bungaree 9.9 (63) d Daylesford 8.10 (58)
Beaufort 6.18 (54) d Dunnstown 4.3 (27)
Springbank 9.12 (66) d Learmonth 1.2 (8)
Rokewood-Corindhap 8.8 (56) d Waubra 5.5 (35)
Skipton 7.10 (52) d Newlyn 4.3 (27)
Buninyong 16.11 (107) d Clunes 3.2 (20)
Gordon 12.20 (92) d Hepburn 4.5 (29)
UNDER-15
Ballan 14.19 (103) d Carngham-Linton 1.0 (6)
Daylesford 11.10 (76) d Bungaree 4.3 (27)
Beaufort 5.12 (42) Dunnstown 0.2 (2)
Springbank 5.6 (36) d Learmonth 3.3 (21)
Rokewood-Corindhap 9.11 (65) d Waubra 4.5 (29)
Skipton 6.9 (45) d Newlyn 4.4 (28)
Clunes 17.19 (121) d Buninyong 0.2 (2)
Gordon 14.8 (92) d Hepburn 2.4 (16)
UNDER-12
Ballan 12.5 (77) d Carngham-Linton 0.1 (1)
Bungaree 3.3 (21) d Daylesford 2.4 (16)
Dunnstown 6,3 (39) d Beaufort 1.1 (7)
Springbank 6.3 (39) d Learmonth 4.3 (27)
Rokewood-Corindhap 5.6 (36) d Waubra 3.1 (19)
Newlyn 2.1 (13) d Skipton 0.1 (1)
Buninyong 9.9 (63) d Clunes 0.0 (0)
Gordon 5.5 (35) d Hepburn 1.4 (10)
SENIORS
Carisbrook 17.17 (119) d Maldon 6.7 (43)
Trentham 11.8 (74) d NAtte Bealiba 10.8 (68)
Talbot 10.13 (73) d Avoca 9.10 (64)
Navarre 16.5 (101) d Lexton 1.8 (14)
Harcourt 25.20 (170) d Royal Park 4.3 (27)
Rovers v Campbell Creek (TBC)
Newstead 19.7 (121) d Dunolly 8.10 (58)
RESERVES
Carisbrook 13.7 (85) d Maldon 11.4 (70)
Trentham 18.14 (122) d Natte Bealiba 1.2 (8)
Talbot 21.14 (140) d Avoca 0.3 (3)
Lexton 7.10 (52) d Navarre 4.6 (30)
Harcourt 30.17 (197) d Royal Park 3.0 (18)
Rovers v Campbell Creek (TBC)
Dunolly 13.13 (91) d Newstead 6.5 (41)
UNDER-17.5
Navarre 13.16 (94) d Lexton 0.0 (0)
Maldon 14.17 (101) d Carisbrook 4.2 (26)
Royal Park 7.5 (47) d Harcourt 0.9 (9)
UNDER-14.5
Natte Bealiba 11.16 (82) d Trentham 1.0 (6)
Carisbrook 12.13 (85) d Maldon 2.7 (19)
Avoca 22.10 (142) d Talbot 1.1 (7)
UNDER-11.5
Carisbrook 6,11 (47) d Maldon 2.2 (14)
Natte Bealiba 7.8 (50) d Trentham 2.0 (12)
Avoca 16.8 (104) d Talbot 0.1 (1)
Navarre 9.7 (61) d Lexton 0.0 (0)
Royal Park 2.0 (12) d Harcourt 0.1 (1)
Rovers v Campbell Creek (TBC)
Newstead 18.9 (117) d Dunolly 0.1 (1)
SENIORS
Ararat Eagles 11.12 (78) d Caramut 1.6 (12)
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 13.12 (90) d SMW Rovers 6.4 (40)
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 11.11 (77) d Lismore-Derrinallum 6.11 (47)
Woorndoo-Mortlake 9.9 (63)d Penshurst 3.5 (23)
Tatyoon 13.15 (93) d Great Western 6.8 (44)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 31.26 (212) d Moyston-Willaura 2.4 (16)
RESERVES
Ararat Eagles 11.14 (80) d Caramut 3.4 (22)
SMW Rovers 9.10 (64) d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 5.5 (35)
Lismore-Derrinallum 15.14 (104) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 2.4 (16)
Woorndoo-Mortlake 13.16 (94) d Penshurst 4.3 (27)
Tatyoon 11.8 (74) d Great Western 7.4 (46)
Moyston-Willaura v Glenthompson-Dunkeld (TBC)
UNDER-16.5
Caramut 9.13 (67) d Ararat Eagles 0.1 (1)
Penshurst 13.6 (84) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 2.6 (18)
Great Western 6.8 (44) d Tatyoon 4.3 (27)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 16.17 (113) d Moyston-Willaura 2.0 (12)
BFNL
A GRADE
Melton South 74 d Bacchus Marsh 16
Sunbury 57 d Ballarat 15
Darley 41 d North Ballarat 39
Lake Wendouree 66 d East Point 23
Redan 28 d Sebastopol 25
B GRADE
Melton South 56 d Bacchus Marsh 25
Sunbury 38 d Ballarat 29
North Ballarat 39 d Darley 32
Lake Wendouree 67 d East Point 38
Redan 33 d Sebastopol 13
C GRADE
Melton South 38 d Bacchus Marsh 24
Sunbury 34 d Ballarat 28
Darley 41 d North Ballarat 12
Lake Wendouree 34 d East Point 29
Sebastopol 14 d Redan 10
D GRADE
Melton South 37 d Bacchus Marsh 33
Ballarat 24 d Sunbury 18
North Ballarat 39 d Darley 23
East Point v Lake Wendouree
Redan v Sebastopol
E GRADE
Melton South 36 d Bacchus Marsh 16
Ballarat 14 d Sunbury 11
North Ballarat 18 d Darley 7
Lake Wendouree 26 d East Point 16
Redan v Sebastopol
19/UNDER
Melton South 54 d Bacchus Marsh 17
Ballarat 36 d Sunbury 20
Darley 34 d North Ballarat 20
East Point 36 d Lake Wendouree 23
Sebastopol 36 d Redan 15
CHNL
A GRADE
Ballan 36 d Carngham-Linton 29
Daylesford 36 d Bungaree 27
Beaufort 51 d Dunnstown 42
Learmonth 57 d Springbank 43
Rokewood-Corindhap 66 d Waubra 24
Newlyn 49 d Skipton 40
Buninyong 50 d Clunes 24
Gordon 56 d Hepburn 50
B GRADE
Carngham-Linton 18 d Ballan 14
Bungaree 35 d Daylesford 16
Dunnstown 33 d Beaufort 22
Learmonth 43 d Springbank 21
Waubra 35 d Rokewood-Corindhap 31
Newlyn 31 d Skipton 30
Clunes 35 d Buninyong 26
Gordon 50 d Hepbrun 33
C GRADE
Ballan 33 d Carngham-Linton 22
Bungaree 39 d Daylesford 20
Beaufort 30 d Dunnstown 20
Learmonth 41 d Springbank 23
Rokewood-Corindhap 44 d Waubra 19
Newlyn 32 d Skipton 23
Buninyong 25 d Clunes 13
Gordon 31 d Hepburn 22
D GRADE
Rokewood-Corindhap 49 d Waubra 3
17/UNDER
Carngham-Linton 18 d Ballan 15
Bungaree 25 d Daylesford 12
Dunnstown 26 d Beaufort 9
Learmonth 29 d Springbank 20
Waubra 22 d Rokewood-Corindhap 19
Skipton 28 d Newlyn 18
Buninyong 24 d Clunes 11
Hepburn 46 d Gordon 15
15/UNDER
Ballan 26 d Carngham-Linton 16
Bungaree 22 d Daylesford 7
Springbank 34 d Learmonth 27
Waubra 25 d Rokewood-Corindhap 20
Newlyn 16 d Skipton 13
Buninyong 31 d Clunes 7
Gordon v Hepburn
13/UNDER
Ballan 15 d Carngham-Linton 8
Daylesford 40 d Bungaree 6
Dunnstown v Beaufort
Learmonth 39 d Springbank 14
Waubra 41 d Rokewood-Corindhap 8
Skipton 21 d Newlyn 8
Buninyong 26 d Clunes 4
Gordon v Hepburn
MCDFNL
A GRADE
Carisbrook 58 d Maldon 27
Natte Bealiba 67 d Trentham 26
Avoca 74 d Talbot 27
Lexton 70 d Navarre 30
Harcourt 41 d Royal Park 36
Rovers 53 d Campbells Creek 21
Dunolly 55 d Newstead 36
B GRADE
Carisbrook 35 d Maldon 33
Natte Bealiba 34 d Trentham 24
Avoca 57 d Talbot 9
Lexton 33 d Navarre 24
Harcourt 32 d Royal Park 25
Maryborough Rovers 50 d Campbells Creek 18
Newstead 32 d Dunolly 29
C GRADE
Maldon 42 d Carisbrook 31
Trentham 35 d Natte Bealiba 16
Avoca 41 d Talbot 14
Lexton 39 d Navarre 20
Maryborough 50 d Campbells Creek 16
17/UNDER
Maldon 32 d Carisbrook 21
Natte Bealiba 23 d Trentham 7
Avoca 24 d Talbot 16
Navarre 26 d Lexton 22
Maryborough Rovers 12 d Campbells Creek 6
15/UNDER
Carisbrook 30 d Maldon 14
Natte Bealiba 52 d Trentham 4
Talbot 22 d Avoca 9
Navarre 26 d Lexton 17
Harcourt 23 d Royal Park 22
Maryborough Rovers 25 d Campbells Creek 19
13/UNDER
Carisbrook 47 d Maldon 15
Avoca 14 d Talbot 9
Lexton 35 d Navarre 7
Harcourt 28 d Royal Park 6
Campbell Creek 37 d Rovers 2
Dunolly v Newstead
11/UNDER
Carisbrook 15 d Maldon 14
Natte Bealiba 24 d Trentham 1
Avoca 17 d Talbot 10
Lexton 12 d Navarre 5
Harcourt 6 d Royal Park 2
Dunolly v Newstead
MININERA NETBALL
A GRADE
Ararat Eagles 56 d Caramut 19
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 58 d Lismore-Derrinallum 47
Woorndoo-Mortlake 46 d Penshurst 24
Tatyoon 48 d Great Western 13
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 50 d Moyston-Willaura 20
B GRADE
Ararat Eagles 35 d Caramut 19
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 24 d SMW Rovers 17
Lismore-Derrinallum 31 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 27
Woorndoo-Mortlake 40 d Penshurst 25
Tatyoon 29 d Great Western 10
Moyston-Willaura v Glenthompson-Dunkeld
C GRADE
Ararat Eagles 42 d Caramut 4
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 25 d SMW Rovers 16
Lismore-Derrinallum 19 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 11
Penshurst 23 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 21
Tatyoon 20 d Great Western 9
Moyston-Willaura v Glenthompson-Dunkeld
18/UNDER
Caramut 65 d Ararat Eagles 4
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac v SMW Rovers (TBC)
Lismore-Derrinallum 23 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 20
Woorndoo-Mortlake 41 d Penshurst 23
Moyston-Willaura v Glenthompson-Dunkeld
15/UNDER
Caramut 11 d Ararat Eagles 8
Penshurst 35 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 22
Tatyoon 22 d Great Western 5
Moyston-Willaura 34 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 8
13/UNDER
Caramut 30 d Ararat Eagles 3
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 25 d SMW Rovers 14
Lismore-Derrinallum 18 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 1
Penshurst 22 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 10
Great Western 23 d Tatyoon 7
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 32 d Moyston-Willaura 8
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.