Gordon flexed its muscles to overrun an undermanned Hepburn by 45 points at Gordon in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday.
The Eagles kicked seven goals in the last quarter to assert its authority and extend its unbeaten run to seven games.
Hepburn was not helped by injuries, but it also paid the price for failing to finish off their work in attack with a 4.16 scoreline.
The Burras kicked the first two goals of the day in the blink of an eye with a strong wind at its back, but did not add another major until the third quarter.
Gordon assumed the lead in the second term and while it led for the rest of the day, it was not able to put Hepburn away until the last quarter.
Bungaree and Gordon are unbeaten after eight rounds and lead Skipton on percentage, with all three on 28 premiership points.
They are a win clear of Hepburn, Springbank and Carngham-Linton, and two ahead of Newlyn.
Dunnstown is another game back making up the trip eight, having displaced Clunes in eighth.
BUNGAREE 28, 279.13
GORDON 28, 186.32
SKIPTON 28, 164.64
HEPBURN 24, 175.26
SPRINGBANK 24. 170.74
CARNGHAM-LINTON 24, 84.71
NEWLYN 20, 123.53
DUNNSTOWN 16, 140.65
Clunes 16, 92.95
Rokewood-Corindhap 12, 95.2
Learmonth 12, 90.74
Buninyong 8, 85.15
Daylesford 6, 51.24
Creswick 4, 41.03
Ballan 4, 35.95
Beaufort 2, 52.03
Waubra 0, 46.13
Other round 8 highlights from a day when wind was a factor across the board:
SKIPTON made it three wins on end in a low-scoring affair against Newlyn at Newlyn.
Five goals was enough as the Emus saluted by 10 points to strengthen its hold on a place in top eight.
The loss puts a little pressure on the Cats in the battle to play finals.
BUNINYONG kept its season alive with a 17-point win over Clunes at Buninyong.
The Bombers broke the game wide open with a four-goal third quarter.
This set up a 29-point lead which would proved to be enough.
Although it has only two wins Buninyong remains within touch of the top eight.
For Clunes, it cost it a spot in the top eight.
SPRINGBANK showed it is in the top eight to stay with a 24-point victory against Learmonth at Learmonth.
The Lakies had the scoring end in the last term, but the Tigers had all the answers after leading by 16 points at the last change.While Springbank is looking the goods, Learmonth is anything but comfortable back in 11th position and still a game outside the top eight.
CARNGHAM-LINTON defeated Ballan by 12 points at Marty Busch Reserve in Sebastopol to further confirm how far its has come this season.
The Saints had 12 goalkickers.
BUNGAREE remains on top by defeating Daylesford by 108 points at Daylesford.
DUNNSTOWN dominated Beaufort, winning by 148 points at Dunnstown.
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP moved up to 10th and within one win of the top eight after downing Waubra by 58 points at Waubra.
Buninyong 2.1 3.3 7.6 9.9 (63)
Clunes 1.2 2.6 2.7 6.10 (46)
GOALS - Buninyong: J.Rodgers 2, D.Micallef 2, M.Arnold 2, L.Stewart 1, D.Westblade 1, A.Domic 1; Clunes: A.Bowd 2, K.Thompson 1, R.Thompson 1, J.Thomas 1, J.Simson 1
BEST - Buninyong: D.Sliwa, D.Micallef, M.Warner, J.Robertson, L.Atkinson, L.Burbidge; Clunes: M.Kasparian, J.Thompson, A.Riches, D.Fazio, D.Robertson, D.Waldron
Gordon 2.2 4.5 6.5 13.7 (85)
Hepburn 2.5 2.9 3.12 4.16 (40)
GOALS - Gordon: C.Ascough 3, J.Gorman 2, J.Lampi 2, B.Sutcliffe 2, B.Griffiths 2, A.Toohey 1, J.Clampit 1; Hepburn: A.McKay 2, N.Johns 1, J.Carrick 1
BEST - Gordon: D.Pascoe, E.Crackel, M.Gunnell, B.Griffiths, M.Nolan, G.Clifford; Hepburn: F.Anscombe, S.Tighe, N.Johns, J.Wallesz, A.McKay, B.Yanner
Springbank 5.4 6.4 10.8 13.12 (90)
Learmonth 2.1 7.4 8.4 10.6 (66)
GOALS - Springbank: T.Finco 4, D.Shelley 2, S.Donegan 2, J.Thompson 1, B.Maher 1, J.Curran 1, J.Simpson 1, C.Quinlan 1; Learmonth: D.Folkes 3, M.Rowe 3, D.Anderson 1, J.Dunne 1, C.Kimber 1, N.Gittings 1
BEST - Springbank: I.Pertzel, H.Twaits, T.Finco, K.Maher, J.Thompson, F.Toose; Learmonth: J.Rae, M.Harbour, T.Martin, C.Kimber, D.Folkes, M.Rowe
Carngham-Linton 9.4 11.6 18.10 20.13 (133)
Ballan 0.0 1.1 1.4 1.7 (13)
GOALS - Carngham-Lintons: B.McDonald 5, D.O'Brien 3, B.Benson 2, M.Knight 2, T.O'Brien 1, A.McPherson 1, S.O'Loughlin 1, K.Raven 1, T.Clark 1, T.Scoble 1, J.Foley 1, H.Butler 1; Ballan: J.Kurzman 1
BEST - Carngham-Linton: C.Lloyd, P.Martin, K.Raven, H.Butler, B.McDonald, S.O'Loughlin; Ballan: J.Kurzman, S.Pye, A.Bongart, L.Conlan, T.Laurie, B.Kennedy
Bungaree 2.4 9.10 11.15 17.17 (119)
Daylesford 1.1 1.1 4.2 4.3 (27)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Murphy 3, T.Elliott 3, J.Mahar 3, J.Sardo 2, J.Butler 2, B.Dodd 2, A.Milroy 1, J.Walter 1; Daylesford: J.Brown 1, M.Cummings 1, J.Hall 1, T.Hunt 1
BEST - Bungaree: B.Dodd, A.Milroy, J.Mahar, M.Geary, B.Simpson, J.Butler; Daylesford: J.Brown, B.Jones, M.Cummings, C.Peart, T.Maher, L.Hall
Rokewood-Corindhap 3.2 8.7 10.10 16.14 (110)
Waubra 3.5 3.5 4.10 7.10 (52)
GOALS - Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Lockyer 5, K.Hayes 4, C.Parkin 2, L.Colledge 1, J.Morgan 1, P.Haberfield 1, A.Gercovich 1, E.Denouden 1; Waubra: J.Lukich 3, D.Page 1, S.Cashin 1, J.Knights 1, B.Colligan 1
BEST - Rokewood-Corindhap: H.Everett, J.Bragagnolo, R.Armstrong, M.Riding, J.Morgan, K.Hayes; Waubra: A.McPherson, H.Bond, T.Ford, J.Knights, A.Broughton, J.Lukich
Skipton 0.0 3.4 3.5 5.8 (38)
Newlyn 2.1 2.2 4.3 4.4 (28)
GOALS - Skipton: R.Monument 2, J.McClure 1, S.Willian 1, D.Kilpatrick 1; Newlyn: J.Milne 1, L.Prendergast 1, D.Fishwick 1, C.Currie 1
BEST - Skipton: P.Graham, S.Willian, J.Maddock, J.Peters, B.Krol, J.McClure; Newlyns: C.Currie, M.Tilley, P.Labbett, D.Wehrung, C.Giampaolo, T.Carey
Dunnstown 6.5 10.8 18.13 24.19 (163)
Beaufort s 0.0 1.2 1.2 2.3 (15)
GOALS - Dunnstown: M.Henderson 5, F.Stevenson 4, S.Mackie 3, D.Simpkin 3, T.Wardell 2, K.Dickson 2, M.Tuddenham 1, B.Cracknell 1, J.Calvitto 1, C.Tangey 1, W.Henderson 1; Beaufort: J.McDermott 1, H.Slater 1
BEST - Dunnstown: K.Forde, C.Tangey, K.Dickson, M.Henderson, K.Mullane, W.Henderson; Beaufort: L.Cox, J.Watkins, R.Luke, T.Haase, D.Wenn, J.McDermott
