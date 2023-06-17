The Courier
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball
Review

Ballarat Miners men win special match in NBL1 South, women lose narrowly

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 17 2023 - 9:52pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captain Nic Pozoglou sparked his team to a memorable win on Saturday night.
Captain Nic Pozoglou sparked his team to a memorable win on Saturday night.

FOR three quarters Saturday night's Ballarat Miners men's clash with North West Tasmania looked like it would go down as an absolute classic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.