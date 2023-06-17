FOR three quarters Saturday night's Ballarat Miners men's clash with North West Tasmania looked like it would go down as an absolute classic.
Two seemingly evenly matched teams got together for a shoot-out of epic proportions as they went shot-for-shot to leave just one point separating the sides with just 10 minutes to play.
But whatever the Miners, and specifically their captain Nic Pozoglou, had in their Gatorade at three-quarter-time needs to be bottled and brought back for the rest of the season as the home side launched their best quarter of the year, romping home to a 21-point win.
Pozoglou's first two minutes of the final quarter were massive. a defensive rebound, a lay-up which drew the foul, a conversion from the line, a brilliant dunk and a three-point bomb, suddenly took the Miners from one up to nine up 90 seconds in.
The shell-shocked opponents then proceeded to miss four consecutive free throws in a row, giving the fans the free cheeseburgers to the rapture of the youngsters, before Tyler Rudolph, Jack Davidson, Amos Brooks and Adam Thoseby went to work to close out a thrilling 102-81 win, the Miners holding the Thunder to just seven last-quarter points.
The Miners were also helped by the inexplicable fifth foul on key Thunder playmaker Tre Armstrong with still seven minutes to go, but in all truth even he wouldn't have been able to stem the momentum such was the run the home team were on.
Pozoglou was the spark, but plenty must be said of the games Amos Brooks and Jake Lloyd.
Brooks played what his coach said was the "best game he'd ever seen" the big man play. Brooks had 10 points, four rebounds, even a brilliant steal and lay-up which had the home town crowd cheering.
Lloyd, never actually got on the scoreboard, but two steals and two blocks, all in the second half were part of the reasons the Miners got the momentum when they did.
Imports Jack Davidson (28 points, four rebounds) and Tyler Rudolph (20 and 8) continued their outstanding seasons. When it comes to contract time, the Miners hierarchy should do absolutely everything they can to retain these outstanding Americans because they are a pair you can build a side around for the long term.
The win is just the tonic for the team which now goes into tomorrow's clash with Mount Gambier able to breathe a little easier. For the record, the Pioneers are also on a double-header this weekend and just fell over the line against Ringwood on Saturday night.
At 7-8 there is no room to move for the Miners who need to go on a winning run if they are to feature in play-offs.
For the Miners women though it was another night of missed opportunity, going down by nine points to Launceston 82-73.
It must be said that nine points was no way a reflection on this game which was to-and-fro the entire match, with the Tornadoes just getting the upper-hand late.
The visitors went into the match without key play-maker Keely Froling who was called away on Australian Opals duty but managed to produce the goods with just eight players taking the court.
For the Miners it was an almost performance, probably best summed up by Tayanna Jones. She came out smoking in the third quarter with 10 points, but finished with just 14 for the match. More was needed at various times from her.
On the positive side, Milly Sharp produced one of, if not her best game for the team with eight points but 11 rebounds, while Abbey Wehrung (19 points) and Emma Karamovic (16 points) were prime movers all night.
The Miners women will also clash with Mount Gambier on Sunday afternoon who will be smarting after being pumped by Ringwood on Saturday night to lose just their fourth game of the year.
Sunday's matches at Selkirk Stadium begin at 12noon for the women and 2pm for the men.
Ballarat Miners Women 73 (A Wehrung 19, E Karamovic 16) def by Launceston Tornadoes 82 (O West 26, R Lupfer 16)
Ballarat Miners Men 102 (J Davidson 28, N Pozoglou 21, T Rudolph 20) def NW Tasmania Thunder 81 (S Sylla 28, V Daniel 18)
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.