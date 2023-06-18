Central Highlands Football League premiership hopeful Hepburn has been hit by another spate of injuries.
The Burras face the strong possibility of having to cover the loss of at least three players injured in a 45-point loss to reigning premier Gordon at Gordon on Saturday.
Hepburn fielded its strongest line-up of the season against the Eagles, with the return of Mitch and Brad McKay, and ruckman Sean Tighe, and the addition of versatile tall youngster Tom Brown, playing his first game back with his home club after a few seasons with East Point.
However, by the end of the day the Burras had lost Mitch McKay with a recurrence of his hamstring trouble, Shannon Harraghy (ankle) and Bryce Coffey (hamstring).
"Unfortunately, that's another three," a frustrated Hepburn coach Mitch Banner said.
"We need continuity and we just can't get it .We're losing players every week."
Despite the second loss of the season, Hepburn is still comfortably placed in the top eight, but every defeat makes a top four finish more difficult.
As well as the new batch of injuries, Hepburn also faces a call on Banner's fitness.
He revealed he has been playing with a torn quadricep.
Banner has the choice of resting to ensure he is fully fit leading into a finals campaign or continuing to struggle through it.
He kicked 81 goals last season, but has only 17 after eight games this year.
On top of the injuries, Hepburn is also going to be without Jackson Carrick for several weeks, with the strong marking recruit heading overseas.
Carrick has only been back two weeks after an interrupted season with injury.
Banner believes the lack of continuity with selection was a contributing factor in Hepburn failing to play up to expectations against Gordon.
He said the Burras' skills and execution was below par.
"If we'd been able to hit targets it would have made it much easier for us."
With the loss of rotations, Hepburn lost its way in the last quarter against Gordon.
LOWLY Beaufort is another side which cannot take a trick with injuries.
With joint coaches Mitch Jenkins (hamstring) and Daniel Jones (hamstring) among those sidelined, the Crows had more join the casualty list in a 148-point loss to Dunnstown at Dunnstown - Alex Gerrard (hamstring) and Lachlan Fraser (shoulder).
These after Brendan Howard and Cormac Mahony withdrew from the selected side.
