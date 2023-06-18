The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL

CHFL injury update: Hepburn struggling with on-field continuity

DB
By David Brehaut
June 18 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Coffey lunges at Gordon defender Gerard Clifford before joining Hepburn's injury list with a strained hamstring at Gordon on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Bryce Coffey lunges at Gordon defender Gerard Clifford before joining Hepburn's injury list with a strained hamstring at Gordon on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Central Highlands Football League premiership hopeful Hepburn has been hit by another spate of injuries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.