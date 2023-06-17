The Courier
Labor details state breakdown of its housing fund pie

By Andrew Brown
Updated June 18 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 9:06am
PM Anthony Albanese announced the Social Housing Accelerator at the Victorian Labor conference. (Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS)
The federal government has confirmed it will divvy up its $2 billion social housing booster payment to Australia's states and territories on a per capita basis.

