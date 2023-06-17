Myrniong-trained and Ballarat-owned trotter Just Believe has capped off his Swedish campaign with a sensational second.
Just Believe chased home Swedish champion Francesco Zet in the group 1 Norrbottens Stora Pris at Boden on Sunday.
Trained by Jess Tubbs and driven by Greg Sugars, Just Believe went forward early to face the breeze outside leader Francesco Zet and fought all the way to the line.
Just Believe now goes into quarantine before returning to Australia and a tilt at back-to-back Inter Dominion titles.
The seven-year-old went to Sweden for the world renowned Elitloppet, but disappointingly struck trouble late in his heat, missing the chance to qualify for the final. He followed up with a second in another feature before going to Boden.
Just Believe was bred by Pat Driscoll ay the Cardigan-based Yabby Dam Farms, which retains ownership of the gelding and leases him out.
