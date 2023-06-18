Man found dead on Ballarat East street

Police are investigating after a man's body was found by passers-by on Otway Street in Ballarat East on Saturday night.
According to Victoria Police Media, the man was found about 9.20pm.
IN THE NEWS
The circumstances surrounding the death are unknown at this time, and police are awaiting the results of a post-mortem.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
