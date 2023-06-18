The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Man found dead on Ballarat East street

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated June 18 2023 - 10:26am, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo
File photo

Police are investigating after a man's body was found by passers-by on Otway Street in Ballarat East on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.