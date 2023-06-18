THE Ballarat Miners women have six games left to get something out of the disappointing 2023 NBL1 South campaign after proving no match for under-strength opponents across the weekend.
While the contests always looked tough on paper, the fact that both Launceston and Mount Gambier went into these matches without key players will be a tough pill for the Miners to swallow.
Saturday night against Launceston was mostly good. It was only in the final moments of the contest that the Tornadoes got the decisive break and ran away to a nine-point win.
But Sunday against Mount Gambier seemed at times to be a non-contest from the second quarter on, as former Miner Isabella Brancatisano came back to Selkirk Stadium, seemingly with a point to prove.
The tenacious guard put in a season best's performance, hitting 28 points, six rebounds, six assists and shooting at over 70 per cent from the field, in fact it was 90 per cent to half time.
What the Miners would give to have her this season, with both her Zitina Aokuso departing for Mount Gambier in the off-season. Aokuso remains on the sidelines after a foot injury in Townsville last year in the WNBL and although she warmed up with her teammates, did not take the court on Sunday.
One thing to come out of Sunday for the Miners was the performance of youngster Jemma Amoore. She was everywhere throughout the match with only star Abbey Wehrung picking up more points on the scoreboard.
Saturday night it was Milly Sharp who showed some of her best form with 11 rebounds. But it's fair to say the gulf between their best and worst is still stark and needs to be worked on during the off-season.
Fortunately for the pair they have the professionalism of Wehrung to learn off which can only hold them in good stead for the future.
Saturday - Ballarat Miners 73 (A Wehrung 19, E Karamovic 16) def by Launceston Tornadoes 82 (O West 26, R Lupfer 16)
Sunday - Ballarat Miners 65 (A Wehrung 20, J Amoore 16) def by Mount Gambier 107 (I Brancatisano 28, C Brown 24)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.