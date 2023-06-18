A fierce northerly wind but going treacherous across the Central Highlands Netball League A Grade competition, leading to some mostly low-scoring and tight contests.
But by the end of the round, the top eight has for the first time this year taken on a look of stability, with Gordon affirming itself in eight with a hard-fought six-goal win over Hepburn.
In a competition where each team plays each other once, this match between two sides on the cusp of the top eight looked to take on extra significance and with Gordon prevailing 56-50, it meant it gave itself a six-point buffer inside the eight.
Two other matches also played a huge part in shaping the likely finalists, Newlyn confirming itself as a genuine top-four challenger with a 49-40 win over Skipton.
IN THE NEWS
It was another one of those games which could prove decisive come the end of the season with the Cats getting the job done, confirming themselves in the top six and leaving Skipton ninth and now six points adrift of Gordon.
The team that lost the most ground at the weekend was Springbank which was no match for the unbeaten Learmonth, going down by 14 goals. While it was far from an upset result given the Lakies' impressive start to the year, the 14-goal margin will be some cause for concern for the Tigers.
Learmonth is in an incredibly tough period at the moment having narrowly defeated Rokewood-Corindhap last week and preparing for Beaufort next week. This result will give it heaps of confidence as it heads into the second half of the season.
Beaufort would be happy to walk away with a nine-goal win over a plucky Dunnstown and move into the top four at the expense of Springbank. Importantly for the Crows they have already had the bye this season, so their top-four destiny is now in their own hands from here.
Daylesford also wasn't at its best, but got the job done over Bungaree, winning 36-27. Bungaree though would be happier with its form in recent weeks after a slow start to the season and the Bulldogs will see this as one to walk away from with a win.
Buninyong produced one of its best performances of the season with a 50-24 win over Clunes. This was another game that the Bombers couldn't afford to lose and the victory meant they confirmed themselves inside the top eight.
Ballan has already picked up more points than it did for whole season last year, winning its third game with a 36-29 win over Carngham-Linton. Rokewood-Corindhap was impressive, picking up the biggest margin of the round with a 66-24 win over Waubra.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.