THERE was one characteristic that best summed up the Ballarat Miners as they split their weekend at home. Defence.
When it worked, as it did on Saturday night, the Miners are outstanding, when it falls apart like it did on Sunday against Mount Gambier, the Miners look decidedly average.
For coach Luke Sunderland getting his side to defend for the last six games of the season - and maybe play-offs if everything falls their way - will be what defines his second year in charge,
The pieces are there, but the consistency is plainly not, as has been the case all season.
On Saturday, after a titanic battle, the Miners defence clicked into overdrive in the last quarter, conceding just seven points as they ran away to a 21-point win over North West Tasmania.
On Sunday, that defence completely dissipated, particularly late in the second quarter and all through the third, as the Pioneers ran rampant with 105 points in the 20-point win.
Just like last week's road trip loss to the Melbourne Tigers, it was a two minute patch deep in the second quarter that ultimately put the break in the game.
From 45-45 with 1 minute and 52 seconds remaining in the first half, the Miners fell asleep at the wheel, allowing Mount Gambier to go on a 9-0 run and take the momentum into half time.
Riding that wave, the Pioneers jumped out of the blocks in the third quarter to open up a 21-point gap at the last change, before cruising to the line to win by 20, 105-85. The only highlight for the Miners was the lone-hand of import Tyler Rudolph. His 28 points and nine rebounds deserved so much more than a big loss.
Miners coach Luke Sunderland was blunt in his assessment of Sunday game.
"We can't pick and choose when we defend, we've been doing it all season and it's cost us here," he said. "Last night we did it, we only conceded seven points in the last quarter, today we didn't."
The fact is though, Saturday night's win was enough to keep the Miners season alive. But at 7-9, it's now a case of having to win all their remaining six games in order to qualify for play-offs.
Fortunately they are six winnable games with the highest ranked opponent currently sitting in eighth spot on the ladder. But they now have to make up two games, so another loss will be curtains on the season.
Sunday's disappointment took the gloss off Saturday's spectacular performance which was set-up by a barnstorming Nic Pozoglou.
After three quarters of shot-for-shot basketball, the skipper's first two minutes of the final quarter were massive.
It started with a defensive rebound, a lay-up which drew the foul, a conversion from the line, a brilliant dunk and a three-point bomb which suddenly took the Miners from one up at the last break to nine up, just 90 seconds into the final quarter.
The shell-shocked opponents then proceeded to miss four consecutive free throws in a row, giving the fans the free cheeseburgers to the rapture of the youngsters, before Tyler Rudolph, Jack Davidson, Amos Brooks and Adam Thoseby went to work to close out a thrilling 102-81 win.
Brooks played his best game for the club on Saturday, but didn't get much of a say on Sunday. Unfortunately, those who did get court time on Sunday simply couldn't sustain the momentum from the previous night.
The Miners run home starts on the road to Kilsyth next Saturday night before home clashes with Eltham and Ringwood.
Saturday - Ballarat Miners 102 (J Davidson 28, N Pozoglou 21) def NW Tasmania 81 (S Sylla 28, V Daniels 18)
Sunday - Ballarat Miners 85 (T Rudolph 28, J Davison 14) def by Mount Gambier 105 (T Kubank 24, D Marshall 21)
