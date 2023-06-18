A giant crane is going up at the Ballarat Base Hospital, to be christened 'Maureen' after a long-serving volunteer.
Drummond Street was closed between Sturt and Mair streets at the weekend as the 43-metre tall crane was installed, bit-by-bit by smaller cranes, and is expected to remain in place for several years.
It heralds the beginning of the next major phase of construction of the hospital's new energy plant on Drummond Street, part of a $600 million upgrade.
The crane was named after Maureen Woodford, honouring her contribution to healthcare in Ballarat - according to a state government media release, she was nominated by Grampians Health after welcoming patients and their families to the hospital for almost 15 years.
The energy plant building, which will also contain extra hospital support services, should be finished by 2024.
The next part of the hospital upgrade - a multi-storey tower with a new emergency department, women and children's hub, theatre suite, an extra 100 inpatient and short-stay beds and a helipad - is expected to begin next year.
