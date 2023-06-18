The Courier
Ballarat hospital construction: Massive crane installed

By Alex Ford
Updated June 18 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 4:00pm
The giant crane goes up on Sunday morning. Picture by Lachlan Bence
A giant crane is going up at the Ballarat Base Hospital, to be christened 'Maureen' after a long-serving volunteer.

