Here's how round eight in the CHFL panned out on Saturday.
Gordon has given Hepburn plenty to think about after being on the end of a 45-point defeat at the hands of the Central Highlands Football League reigning premier.
The Eagles finished all over the Burras with seven-goal last quarter.
It continues Gordon's dominance over Hepburn at Gordon, with Eagles coach Adam Toohey saying it had been 12 years since the Burras had won at the ground.
With each side struggling to convert opportunities into goals in the opening three quarters, Hepburn paid a heavy price for inaccuracy as it finished with 4.16.
Although the final scoreline did not reflect how tight the contest was, it reflected Gordon's ability to open up the game when it counted most - making full use of a tail wind in the last stanza.
Hepburn made a flying start with two quick goals, but did not add another until the third term and then only one more for the day.
Toohey was rapt with the Eagles' performance.
"The objective was to make our mark (on the competition). We've had a really good start to the season, but that meant nothing going into this game.
"We knew they were going to throw everything at us."
Hepburn coach Mitch Banner said not being able to capitalise with scoreboard pressure when they were on top had been costly.
"We made it tough for ourselves."
He said despite the disappointment of the last quarter blow-out, there were still plenty of positives given the battle they were having with a constant flow of injuries.
Gordon remains unbeaten in second position behind Bungaree, which continued its undefeated run in downing Daylesford by 92 points at Daylesford.
Gordon 2.2 4.5 6.5 13.7 (85)
Hepburn 2.5 2.9 3.12 4.16 (40)
GOALS - Gordon: C.Ascough 3, J.Gorman 2, J.Lampi 2, B.Sutcliffe 2, B.Griffiths 2, A.Toohey 1, J.Clampit 1; Hepburn: A.McKay 2, N.Johns 1, J.Carrick 1
BEST - Gordon: D.Pascoe, E.Crackel, M.Gunnell, B.Griffiths, M.Nolan, G.Clifford; Hepburn: F.Anscombe, S.Tighe, N.Johns, J.Wallesz, A.McKay, B.Yanner
Buninyong had a desperately needed win over Clunes at Buninyong - getting home by 17 points.
The Bombers had had only one previous victory and went into the encounter with its season on the line.
They needed to win to keep its slim finals hopes alive and did enough to get the points, and tip Clunes out of the top eight.
Buninyong coach Shaun O'Loughlin described it as a fitting reward for his players.
"We haven't been far away in most of our games.
"We didn't play terrific footy, barring a really good patch in the third quarter."
That would be enough though with 4.3 in that term allowing the Bombers to get away to a 29-point lead.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said once again the Magpies had been unable to take their opportunities.
Clunes now has to reset in readiness for clashes with the top three teams - Gordon, Hepburn and Skipton.
INJURIES
Buninyong: Harley Givven (hand/wrist)
Buninyong 2.1 3.3 7.6 9.9 (63)
Clunes 1.2 2.6 2.7 6.10 (46)
GOALS - Buninyong: J.Rodgers 2, D.Micallef 2, M.Arnold 2, L.Stewart 1, D.Westblade 1, A.Domic 1; Clunes: A.Bowd 2, K.Thompson 1, R.Thompson 1, J.Thomas 1, J.Simson 1
BEST - Buninyong: D.Sliwa, D.Micallef, M.Warner, J.Robertson, L.Atkinson, L.Burbidge; Clunes: M.Kasparian, J.Thompson, A.Riches, D.Fazio, D.Robertson, D.Waldron
Springbank kept its momentum going with a 24-point victory over Learmonth at Learmonth.
While the Tigers have rebuilt off back of a shaky start when impacted by injuries, Learmonth is still struggling to get its season going as it would like.
After taking a strong step forward against Rokewood-Corindhap before the long weekend break, this was a step backwards it did not want or need.
Springback is looking the goods in fifth, but Learmonth is now down to 11th.
Although only one game outside the top eight, it will need to build on an inferior percentage as the opportunities arise.
Springbank made the early running with the aid of the wind before Learmonth took its turn with a five-goal lead to take a six-point lead to the main break.
The Tigers also responded and then put on the clamps in the run home.
Springbank coach Andrew Challis said the lesson learnt in the second quarter had paved the way for a strong finish.
"We let them have too much freedom (in the second term), let them have the run around the contest too easily.
"We got back on top in the third and then played the percentages a lot better in the last than we had in the second."
Challis said wins on the road like this were inavaluable.
"They're dangerous games. I was really happy with the way we got down to business in the second half."
INJURIES
Springbank: Ryan Maher (shoulder), Dylan Shelley (hamstring)
Springbank 5.4 6.4 10.8 13.12 (90)
Learmonth 2.1 7.4 8.4 10.6 (66)
GOALS - Springbank: T.Finco 4, D.Shelley 2, S.Donegan 2, J.Thompson 1, B.Maher 1, J.Curran 1, J.Simpson 1, C.Quinlan 1; Learmonth: D.Folkes 3, M.Rowe 3, D.Anderson 1, J.Dunne 1, C.Kimber 1, N.Gittings 1
BEST - Springbank: I.Pertzel, H.Twaits, T.Finco, K.Maher, J.Thompson, F.Toose; Learmonth: J.Rae, M.Harbour, T.Martin, C.Kimber, D.Folkes, M.Rowe
Carngham-Linton took another step closer to a finals berth with a 120-point win over Ballan at Marty Busch Reserve in Sebastopol.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said it had been a satisfying outcome.
He said his players had enjoyed playing on the excellent surface.
The win moves the Saints another step closer to playing finals.
They are sixth, one of three three sides on 24 premiership points and one game off top spot.
Ballan coach Shannan Broadbent did not beat around the bush when describing the Blues' performance.
"That's our worst for the year. No energy.
"Carngham-Linton is quick and moved the ball exceptionally well.
"They came to play and we were insipid," a frank Broadbent said.
"There's no excuses. Extremely disappointing and frustrating."
INJURIES
Ballan: Ethan Kennedy (concussion)
Carngham-Linton 9.4 11.6 18.10 20.13 (133)
Ballan 0.0 1.1 1.4 1.7 (13)
GOALS - Carngham-Lintons: B.McDonald 5, D.O'Brien 3, B.Benson 2, M.Knight 2, T.O'Brien 1, A.McPherson 1, S.O'Loughlin 1, K.Raven 1, T.Clark 1, T.Scoble 1, J.Foley 1, H.Butler 1; Ballan: J.Kurzman 1
BEST - Carngham-Linton: C.Lloyd, P.Martin, K.Raven, H.Butler, B.McDonald, S.O'Loughlin; Ballan: J.Kurzman, S.Pye, A.Bongart, L.Conlan, T.Laurie, B.Kennedy
Bungaree remains on top of the ladder, unbeaten after eight rounds.
The Demons had it all their own way in a 92-point demolition of Daylesford at Daylesford.
Daylesford opened up with the wind, but was unable to use it as it wanted.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said given the conditions it had been a strong start by the Demons.
He said this allowed them to put the game away with seven goals in the second term.
"These are the games you have to win and we did that."
INJURIES
Bungaree: Xavier Carey (concussion)
Bungaree 2.4 9.10 11.15 17.17 (119)
Daylesford 1.1 1.1 4.2 4.3 (27)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Murphy 3, T.Elliott 3, J.Mahar 3, J.Sardo 2, J.Butler 2, B.Dodd 2, A.Milroy 1, J.Walter 1; Daylesford: J.Brown 1, M.Cummings 1, J.Hall 1, T.Hunt 1
BEST - Bungaree: B.Dodd, A.Milroy, J.Mahar, M.Geary, B.Simpson, J.Butler; Daylesford: J.Brown, B.Jones, M.Cummings, C.Peart, T.Maher, L.Hall
Rokewood-Corindhap snapped a three-game losing run against Waubra at Waubra.
The Grasshoppers move back within a game of the top eight after downing the winless Roos by 58 points.
Like several round eight games, Rokewood-Corindhap needed one substantial quarter to put the match in its keeping.
That effort came with five goals in the second term.
The Grasshoppers then iced the game with six goals in the last.
Waubra coach Trav Ford said after performing well a week earlier against Skipton, the Roos had failed to live up to expectations in a contest they expected to be more competitive.
"We didn't bring what we expected.
"I wasn't too disappointed, but injuries again impacted us."
INJURIES
Waubra: Nic Moran (neck), Brayden Morshead (concussion), Caleb McGrath (concussion), Dylan Page (eye)
Rokewood-Corindhap 3.2 8.7 10.10 16.14 (110)
Waubra 3.5 3.5 4.10 7.10 (52)
GOALS - Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Lockyer 5, K.Hayes 4, C.Parkin 2, L.Colledge 1, J.Morgan 1, P.Haberfield 1, A.Gercovich 1, E.Denouden 1; Waubra: J.Lukich 3, D.Page 1, S.Cashin 1, J.Knights 1, B.Colligan 1
BEST - Rokewood-Corindhap: H.Everett, J.Bragagnolo, R.Armstrong, M.Riding, J.Morgan, K.Hayes; Waubra: A.McPherson, H.Bond, T.Ford, J.Knights, A.Broughton, J.Lukich
Skipton held out Newlyn in a trense affair at Newlyn, which like the whole competition was impacted by a strong wind.
The Cats had the scoring in the first term, but was unable to use it to its full extent and despite keep trhe Emus scoreless led by just 13 points.
Newlyn led by four points at the last change, but once Skipton puts its nose in front was able to shut the game down and turn it into a battle of stoppages.
It was a triumphant return to Newlyn by Skipton coach Chris Banwell, who stepped away from the Cats' coaching role late last season.
Banwell said the first term had set up the win, with Skipton able to control much of the play despite kicking into the breeze.
"We knew they were close to full strength and that it would be a real test."
He said the Emus' ability to run the ball into the wind and deny Newlyn the football had been telling.
Newlyn coach Marcus Darmody said putting it simply Skipton did enough to come out on top in a scrappy game.
"We competed well, but they probably had a bit more run in their legs."
He said given the difficult conditions it was hard to take much out of the game.
Skipton has now won seven games in a row to be third behind Bungaree and Clunes and a game clear inside the top four.
Newlyn has only twice, but given the tightness of the top half of the competition is seventh.
The Cats remain well placed to press for a top four spot.
Skipton 0.0 3.4 3.5 5.8 (38)
Newlyn 2.1 2.2 4.3 4.4 (28)
GOALS - Skipton: R.Monument 2, J.McClure 1, S.Willian 1, D.Kilpatrick 1; Newlyn: J.Milne 1, L.Prendergast 1, D.Fishwick 1, C.Currie 1
BEST - Skipton: P.Graham, S.Willian, J.Maddock, J.Peters, B.Krol, J.McClure; Newlyns: C.Currie, M.Tilley, P.Labbett, D.Wehrung, C.Giampaolo, T.Carey
Dunnstown had one of its bigger scoring days as it defeated Beaufort by 148 points at Dunnstown.
With Clunes losing, this moves the Towners into the top eight.
Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins was pleased with the way the Towners played.
"We started well and didn't let up."
He said while kicking away with the eind in the first quarter, the Towners had played their best football into the wind.
"We ran and carried more into the wind."
For Beaufort, its only premiership points have come from a draw.
Beaufort joint coach Mitch Jenkins said with so many players out the Crows had battled as hard as they could with a young team, but in the end was no match.
Beaufort debuted first-year player Nick Bedford and Zac Dally from the under-18s, and also given more seniors exposure to Jude Connor and Jaksen Connor his first senior game of the year.
INJURIES
Dunnstown: Jack Leonard (knee)
Beaufort: Alex Gerard (hamstring), Lachlan Fraser (shoulder)
Dunnstown 6.5 10.8 18.13 24.19 (163)
Beaufort 0.0 1.2 1.2 2.3 (15)
GOALS - Dunnstown: M.Henderson 5, F.Stevenson 4, S.Mackie 3, D.Simpkin 3, T.Wardell 2, K.Dickson 2, M.Tuddenham 1, B.Cracknell 1, J.Calvitto 1, C.Tangey 1, W.Henderson 1; Beaufort: J.McDermott 1, H.Slater 1
BEST - Dunnstown: K.Forde, C.Tangey, K.Dickson, M.Henderson, K.Mullane, W.Henderson; Beaufort: L.Cox, J.Watkins, R.Luke, T.Haase, D.Wenn, J.McDermott
